Novak Djokovic vs. Aljaz Bedene: French Open 2022: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, May 27th

Novak Djokovic vs. Aljaz Bedene Preview: Djokovic continues to roll

Novak Djokovic, the world's #1 tennis player will take to the clay court at Roland-Garros against Aljaz Bedene. It was a tough draw for Bedene, as Djokovic played extremely well in the first round on his way to an easy three-set victory over Yoshihito Nishioka. Djokovic's second-round match against Alex Molcan was another solid performance. In that game, the Serbian was very precise with his serve, as he smashed 10 aces and committed no double faults.

In 2022, Novak Djokovic is 12-3 on clay courts and Bedene only 3-2 on the red dirt. It's extremely important to note that this will be the fourth time these two men will have played each other. Djokovic has won the previous three matches and has yet to lose a set against the Slovenian. This is a clear mismatch for Bedene, since he isn't showing that he is in best form.

"Novak Djokovic has now won more matches at #RolandGarros than any other Grand Slam." - @ US Open Tennis

To this point in the year, Aljaz Bedene hasn't been extremely active. He's only played in seven matches and has come out victorious in three of those. The major problem that is looking Bedene in the eye is the length of his previous games. Both games took four sets to decide, and they both featured some lengthy, back-and-forth sets. Djokovic has taken care of his previous opponents in straight sets, making him less fatigued than Bedene.

The major difference between the two players is experience. Djokovic has played against some of the best tennis players in the world for over 10 years. Bedene has been playing for a very long time, but his opponents don't have anywhere near the resume that Djokovic's opponents do. When he has played in major tournaments, Bedene hasn't seen much success. It is an accomplishment for him to make it this far.

"That @DjokerNole hustle" - @ Roland-Garros

Anyone can be beaten on any given day, but Djokovic has a very good chance of making this a quick match.

Pick/Prediction: Under 28.5 Games (-135)

Djokovic should be able to win in straight sets, but the value is worth putting money into it. However, the total number of games does have some value to it. In the two previous five-set matches these two have played, Djokovic has won, and the number of games has gone below this line. We're relying on Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets and keep the number of games to a minimum.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt