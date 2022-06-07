Oakland A's vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves welcome the Oakland A's to Truist Park for a quick two-game set of interleague play today.

The Oakland Athletics have struggled this season, and they currently find themselves on a six-game losing streak. They are coming off a nine-game home stand where they lost seven, being swept by the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

The Braves are heading back home after sweeping a four-game series in Colorado. They look to continue their five-game winning streak tonight.

Pitching tonight are Cole Irvin for the A's and Kyle Wright for the Braves.

Irvin has been one of the few bright spots for the A's this season. He has a sub-three ERA and averages less than two runs a start. Unfortunately, he does not always get the run support he needs; that's reflected in his 2-2 record.

Kyle Wright continues to impress for the Braves. Two of his last three starts were shutouts, and his record has improved to 5-3. If the Braves offense can continue the damage they did in Colorado, Wright shouldn't have any trouble picking up yet another win.

Oakland A's vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Oakland A's @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Oakland A's vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? A's +205 Over 9 (-105) Yes (-118) Braves -250 Under 9 (-115) No (-104)

Oakland A's vs. Atlanta Braves Best Pick

Even when the Braves are playing great, they still strike out a lot. Needing just four strikeouts to hit his prop, Irvin against the number one strikeout team in the league is an excellent option for bettors.

Cole Irvin Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Looking at the pitchers in this matchup, the NRFI is an easy bet. The A's offense is lackluster, and teams' offenses tend to struggle after leaving the Mile High City, so don't expect much from Atlanta's bats. Couple that with two talented starts, and the NRFI is a lock.

No Runs in the First Inning (-104)

Oakland A's vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

On paper, the Braves look like an easy bet, but they have had a tendency this season to play down to their competition. Every time the Braves look like they are ready to make a run at the Mets, things fall apart. The moneyline should be avoided in this one, but the under is a great look for bettors.

Under 9 Runs (-115)

