Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions for July 9, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals play the second game of a four-game set at Busch Stadium.

Both teams are in percarious positions in the standings, tied for the final Wild Card spot. Philadelphia shouldn't hold out hope for the National League East, but they are poised for the Wild Card.

St. Louis sits just 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the NL Central, but they are more fortunate to have the Wild Card to fall back on.

Pitching today are Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals and Kyle Gibson for the Phillies.

Kyle Gibson is coming off back-to-back rough outings. While he will try to get it straight today, St. Louis will try to give him his third lousy outing in a row.

Dakota Hudson himself had a rough go of it his last time out but should improve today. He is the kind of pitcher who is excellent at bouncing back after a poor start.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, July 9, 2:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

"Back in the LOU" - Bengie Molina

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Phillies -1.5 (+162) +100 Over 8.5 (-105) Yes (-113 Cardinals +1.5 (-196) -118 Under 8.5 (-118) No (-113)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Dakota Huson is not a strikeout pitcher. He's averages fewer than three strikeouts a start. That number is jacked up by his six-strikeout outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite all of that, he should pick up a win today.

Dakota Hudson to Record a Win (+135)

Dakota Hudson enters play with a WHIP of 1.43.

We'll see two wishy-washy pitchers on the mound, an afternoon game, and two power-hungry offenses. All of these elements come together to make a strong case for a YRFI. The ball will fly in the St. Louis humidity, and bettors might see a first-inning home run.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-113)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

Given the condition of the standings, both teams will give their all as the muscle for positions leading into the All-Star break.

A series like this also provides a team with insight into how they could perform in the playoffs. No playoff contender wants to be swept by another. After a tough loss yesterday, St. Louis should bounce back.

Cardinals (-118)

