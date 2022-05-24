San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 24th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of their three-game series. On Monday, the Padres walked it off via a Jose Azocar single in the bottom of the 10th inning. This win also extended San Diego's win streak to five, keeping them half a game behind the division-leading Dodgers.

On Tuesday, the Brewers will look to even the series behind their ace Corbin Burnes. Burnes uncharacteristically allowed four earned runs in his previous start, pushing his ERA up to 2.26 on the year. The 27-year-old righty has seen his Ks per nine rate dip to 10.8 after leading the league with a 12.6 rate a season ago. San Diego is one of the more patient teams at the plate, and Burnes currently has the third-lowest walk rate among qualified starters. Something will have to give Tuesday as the Brewers' hurler hasn't allowed a walk in his last two starts, spanning 13 innings.

The Padres will tab lefty Blake Snell, who has battled injuries all year. Snell has made just one start and has 3 2/3 innings under his belt in 2022. In 2021, he had a 3.82 FIP and a 1.32 WHIP in 27 starts. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner saw his strikeout to walks ratio decline significantly in his first year in San Diego, but this was due to a steep rise in free passes handed out. The Brewers' lineup ranks seventh in runs scored this year, but overall on the year, they've provided Burnes with just 3.25 runs per start. Both bullpens have been pretty decent this season, but Milwaukee's Josh Hader has been outstanding this year, carrying a 0.51 WHIP and having just two hits allowed in 15 appearances. Unfortunately for the Brewers, Hader is out indefinitely due to a family emergency, leaving Milwaukee shorthanded in relief.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -130 -1.5 (+140) Over 6.5 (-125) San Diego Padres +110 +1.5 (-160) Under 6.5 (+105)

Both clubs have had the total go under in five of their previous seven games, including Monday's low-scoring affair. It's also gone under in 12 of the last 17 for San Diego at home this season, and with two accomplished starters battling, we may be in store for another pitcher's duel.

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Corbin Burnes has not walked a batter in 16 innings, and on the season, he averages 1.4 walks per nine innings. The Padres are above league average in BB%, but Burnes will look to attack San Diego's hitters from the get-go. Expect to walk under two hitters Tuesday night.

Pick: Cobrin Burnes Under 1.5 Walks (+115)

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers are 23-13 in Burnes' starts since the start of 2021, and they were able to provide their ace with seven runs in his last outing. Blake Snell is still rusty after spending most of this year coming back from injury, so expect the Brewers to try and jump on him early and even up the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-130) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-125)

