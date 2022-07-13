San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will be home to play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. The Giants defeated Arizona 13-0 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 44-42 on the year. The Diamondbacks currently hold a 39-49 record on the season after their loss.

These teams are now separated by six games in the National League West division. The Giants are just two games out of the Milwaukee Brewers, who hold the final wild card spot.

John Brebbia will take the mound Wednesday for the Giants. He is 4-1, with a 2.39 ERA and 1.14 WHIP on the year. Brebbia has made 40 appearances this season but has made only two starts. In both starts, he lasted only one inning, so look for this contest to be a bullpen game for San Francisco.

The Giants' bullpen has been subpar, a drop off from their brilliance from last season. They'll be facing a Diamondbacks team that ranks 20th in runs per game. This Arizona lineup was blanked on Tuesday. Look for them to plate some runners since they will be facing a mix of pitchers for the home side.

Zac Gallen will start Wednesday for the visiting Diamondbacks. He is 4-2, with a 3.62 ERA through 16 starts on the season. Gallen had a great start to the year but has since come back down to earth. Still, he's normally pretty effective and has shown the ability to shut down lineups.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Zac Gallen, 94mph Fastball and 81mph Knuckle Curve, Individual Pitches + Overlay Zac Gallen, 94mph Fastball and 81mph Knuckle Curve, Individual Pitches + Overlay https://t.co/M3fFtAAOSK

Gallen had trouble with the Colorado Rockies in his last couple starts. He'll need to shake his recent struggles off against a Giants team that's third in the majors in runs per game.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13, 3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +110 +1.5 (-187) Over 8 (-118) San Francisco Giants -130 -1.5 (+164) Under 8 (-104)

The Giants are only a couple of games out of a playoff spot, but as favorites recently, they've dropped seven of their previous nine contests. Even with their blowout win on Tuesday, they're only 4-9 in their last 13 games.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Mike Yastrzemski has recorded a hit in two of his last three games, and he's 3-for-9 in that span. Expect the Giants outfielder to record at least one hit from the second spot in the order, which is where he's projected to bat on Wednesday.

Pick: Mike Yastrzemski Over 0.5 Hits (-125)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Zac Gallen has struggled recently, but on the year, his club has led in eight of his starts after five innings and has only trailed three times. Out of his 16 starts, the Diamondbacks have been tied or leading in 13 of 16, good for an 81% clip. Look for this to be the case on Wednesday in the series finale.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings +0.5 (-138)

