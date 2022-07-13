San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, July 12th

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Preview: Can Logan Webb & the Giants bounce back against the DBacks?

The San Francisco Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of their series. Last night, the Diamondbacks found a way to escape with a 4-3 victory. Tonight, they will face a tougher task as one of San Francisco's best pitchers takes the mound.

The Giants have been mediocre at home this season, with a record of 21-21 in their own ballpark, and they have lost five in a row. They will attempt to break that streak tonight.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

"Back at home for another NL West matchup" - SFGiants

After an amazing season last year, the San Francisco Giants have seen a big decrease in production. Both the pitching staff and the offense rank in the bottom half of the MLB and have struggled with consistency. Considering how poorly they've performed statistically, the Giants have still found ways to win games and sit at 43-42 on the season.

The Giants will send Logan Webb to the mound in this contest. After a Cy Young-caliber season last year, Webb has remained in form and continues to pitch extremely well. Over his last five starts, Webb has thrown 34.0 innings and has allowed only five runs. He will be tasked with shutting down the Arizona offense that ranks toward the bottom of the league.

Offensively, the Giants have been mediocre. They have been very opportunitstic while hitting for a poor team average. San Francisco has been particularly poor against left-handed pitching, which they will face tonight. The key to victory for the Giants is to give Webb some run support so he can take some risks.

Arizona Diamondbacks Preview:

"Game 88." - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are another team that has not been up to par statistically but has still found ways to win. The pitching staff ranks 23rd in the MLB in ERA, and the offense ranks 28th in batting average. They will have to be on top of their game tonight to have a chance against the Giants.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for Arizona, and he has had a season to forget. Keuchel holds a 2-6 record with an ERA of 7.63 thus far. Although San Francisco doesn't perform well against lefties, this is a great matchup for any team. The bullpen has also been bad, ranking 24th in the league in ERA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks offense has been led by Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte, and Christian Walker. Marte will not be in the lineup tonight, so the other hitters will have to pick up some slack against Logan Webb. The key to victory for Arizona is to get a quality start out of Dallas Keuchel.

Pick/Prediction: San Francisco Giants F5 -0.5 (-140)

Although this isn't the greatest value, the bet is very solid. Dallas Keuchel has been getting roughed up by everybody, and the Giants want some revenge after last night's loss. We're keeping it simple and going with the Giants to lead after five innings. Let's go San Fran!

