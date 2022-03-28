MLB Offseason: Former All-Star second baseman signs five-year extension with Arizona Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte among highest paid players in ball club

The Arizona Diamondbacks have secured the services of Ketel Marte at least through 2027 with a club option for 2028. The former All-star who plays both as a second baseman and an outfielder signed a $76-million dollar extension to stay in Chase Field for at least five more years.

"Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks reportedly agree to 5-year extension, per MLB Network Insider @ John Heyman." - @ MLB

Ketel Marte batted .318/.377/.532 with 14 HR and 50 RBI in 90 hamstring-hampered games during the 2021 season. The constant issues made the DBacks coaching staff move the Dominican to second base permanently.

The former All-Star was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. They got him through a trade with the Seattle Mariners wherein Marte and Taijuan Walker went to Arizona and Jean Segura, Zac Curtis, and Mitch Haniger went the other way.

The 28-year-old was involved in a lot of trade talks during the offseason and is mainly linked to American League East teams such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Ketel Marte recorded the most consecutive multi-Hit GP (8) in Arizona #Diamondbacks history." - @ Pro Sports Outlook

The Diamondbacks are coming off a 110-loss season in 2021 and it didn't help that they were in the National League West with perennial powerhouses in the form of the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres.

It's interesting to see how skipper Mike Hazen would handle his team after such an atrocious campaign last year. It is still unclear if the Diamondbacks will look to contend or just rebuild for the season. The pieces that Arizona have are few and far between with catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, and outfielder Alek Thomas.

Ketel Marte career statistics and highlights

Marte playing in the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland

Ketel Marte started off his Major League career with the Seattle Mariners in 2010. He was signed as an international free agent on August 13, 2010. He then spent his time through the Minor Leagues and was called up to the Majors on July 31, 2015.

He originally played as a shortstop with the Mariners but was deputized a few times in second base and the outfield. He struggled and only batted .259/.287/.323 with 33 RBI in 116 games during his first full season with the American League club.

He was then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 in a package that involved Mitch Haniger. His most prodctive season with the squad was in 2019 where he became an All-Star. He batted .329/.389/.592 with 32 HR and 92 RBI in 144 games. He was primarily used a second baseman and an outfielder during the season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt