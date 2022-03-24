Seattle Mariners vs Minnesota Twins: Opening day lineup predictions - April 7th, 2022 | MLB 2022

Few Opening Day matchups will feature teams that have improved as dramatically as the Seattle Mariners and the Minnesota Twins. Both ballclubs subverted expectations from fans and the media in the 2021 season.

Seattle were expected to rebuild but instead found themselves in the midst of a playoff run. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins were hoping to build on a shortened 2020 season that had them winning the American League Central, only to go from the top to the bottom as they lost 89 games in 2021.

Entering Opening Day 2022, both teams have made significant changes to their roster.

The Minnesota Twins added major star power this winter

The offseason appeared to be a quiet one for Minnesota prior to the lockout. However, after the Major League Baseball Players Union agreed to terms with the league, the Twins turned up the heat on the hot stove.

Offensively, they upgraded at the infield. A day after acquiring shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Texas Rangers, the Minnesota Twins packaged him with former American League Most Valuable Player Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a trade with the New York Yankees.

Coming back to the Twin Cities were catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela. This cleared enough salary for the Twins to reel in their big fish, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa on a peculiar contract.

Correa signed a three-year deal for an average annual salary of just over $35 million per year, with the ability to opt-out and re-enter free agency each year.

They acquired Sonny Gray from the Cincinnati Reds for a 2021 first-round pick on Chase Petty. Gray had a solid tenure in with the Reds, and while 2021 was the worst of his recent seasons, he stands to benefit by moving to a park like Target Field where pitchers have tended to find more success.

Gray joins fellow new acquisition Dylan Bundy who hopes to recapture some of the promises he showed earlier in his career.

Sonny Gray will likely take the mound on Opening Day

Manager Rocco Baldelli has plenty of work to do as he gets acclimated to his new infield before Opening Day. However, he'll be able to rely on getting quality power from Miguel Sano, steller defense from Max Kepler, and hopefully a fully healthy Byron Buxton who is fresh off of signing a $100 million contract extension.

While the Opening Day starter hasn't been announced yet, one can assume it will be new acquisition Sonny Gray.

TheFantasyBaseballShow @FantasyBaseShow Looks like Twins are rolling with their opening day lineup for their first spring training game Looks like Twins are rolling with their opening day lineup for their first spring training game https://t.co/7WObg4ipV8

The Seattle Mariners are looking to build on a promising 2021 season

The 2021 offseason got off to a hot start for a Mariners team that narrowly missed the playoffs with a 90-win season. The team started the offseason by adding a lightning bolt to their pitching staff, signing 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a contract of five years and $115 million.

Ray blossomed into a dominant pitcher during his time with the Blue Jays and will look to help break Seattle's 20-year playoff drought. He will be the ace of a Mariners rotation that didn't have a single starter with an ERA below 3.50.

Robbie Ray is locked in as the Opening Day starter for the Mariners

Offensively, the Mariners are banking on bounce-back seasons from old players and new ones alike. The team acquired former All-Stars Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winkler from the Reds for a package of prospects that included pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson to go along with outfielder Jake Fraley.

Winkler seems to be entering his prime coming off a scorching hot 2021 season. Suarez, however, had a .198 batting average in 2021 after signing a large contract extension.

The team also brought in 2021 All-Star Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres. Frazier, entering his contract year, brings high offensive upside to Seattle. The Mariners will also be looking for solid production out of Mitch Haniger and former top prospect Jarred Kelenic, who struggled mightily in his rookie season.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners nothing like the thrill of pushing send on a lineup tweet nothing like the thrill of pushing send on a lineup tweet https://t.co/GkmmwWPwYt

Scott Servais will have to deal with a multitude of factors as Opening Day approaches. The greatest ordeal will be the expectations his club will have after a 90-win season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande