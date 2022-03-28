San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Opening Day lineup predictions - April 7, 2022 | MLB 2022

The San Diego Padres will remain in the desert to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 7th.

Both teams finished last season with losing records. The Padres finished with a record of 79-83 to place 3rd in the division. The D-Backs finished with a league-worst 52-110 record. Needless to say, both teams will be looking to greatly improve their fortunes this season in a division with some of the best teams in baseball -- the Giants and the Dodgers.

San Diego Padres opening day roster

3B Josh Rojas 2B Ketel Marte OF Daulton Varsho 1B Christian Walker OF David Peralta C Carson Kelly DH Seth Beer OF Pavin Smith SS Nick Ahmed

Pitcher: Joe Musgrove

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, a former manager of the year, has a lot to work with. Leadoff man Trent Grisham has steadily improved since coming to the Padres from the Brewers two seasons ago.

Further on, Manny Machado seems to be getting better and better. He led the club in homers last year with 28 of them. Meanwhile, first baseman Eric Hosmer seems to potentially be slowing. The 32-year-old will be looking to justify his 8-year contract after hitting only 65 RBI last year, despite costing the San Diego Padres $5.65 million.

Manny Machado is the jewel of the San Diego Padres lineup

Meanwhile, oufielder Wil Myers will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021, potentially settling into a DH arrangement now that the San Diego Padres avail of the Universal DH rule.

Allison Edmonds @aedmondstv Wil Myers addressing the trade rumors. As he says: "I do expect that, I have been in trade rumors for a long time." #padres Wil Myers addressing the trade rumors. As he says: "I do expect that, I have been in trade rumors for a long time." #padres https://t.co/46DAc7ZaT6

"Wil Myers addressing the trade rumors. As he says: "I do expect that, I have been in trade rumors for a long time." - @aedmondstv

The tentative starter for the San Diego Padres on opening day in Joe Musgrove, although Yu Darvish, who had very similar numbers last year, could also take the ball.

Arizona Diamondbacks opening day roster

3B Josh Rojas 2B Ketel Marte OF Daulton Varsho 1B Christian Walker OF David Peralta C Carson Kelly DH Seth Beer OF Pavin Smith SS Nick Ahmed

Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo surely wishes that his team's bats were as hot as the desert sun last year. This year, they are hitting the field with some of their strongest players from 2021. Kole Calhoun, Asdrubal Cabrera and Eduardo Escobar have all departed.

Kole Calhoun suffering an injury last year against the San Francisco Giants

Speed in the front portion of the order remains a concern. The Diamondbacks had the fewest stolen bases in the National League last year, with only 43.

Christian Walker will have to up his batting percentage if he is to remain a viable clean-up hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last season, the first baseman really struggled. He hit only .244 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.

The team reached an agreement with P Zach Davies, an Arizona native, this offseason, and they are hoping that will relieve their pitching woes.





The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed SP Zach Davies to a one-year contract, worth $1.75 million. The contract includes a mutual option for 2023, worth $1.5 million or a $250,000 buyout. Davies, 29, was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA, & 148 innings in 2021.

"The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed SP Zach Davies to a one-year contract, worth $1.75 million. The contract includes a mutual option for 2023, worth $1.5 million or a $250,000 buyout. Davies, 29, was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA, & 148 innings in 2021." - @PoeskieA

On the mound, the rotation struggled. Not a single starter finished with a winning record, and together they amassed a very substandard earned run average of 4.7.

It is an open secret that neither of these two teams are favored to win - or even come close to winning the AL West this season. Opening day will give them both a chance to start out on the right foot and gain a victory.

