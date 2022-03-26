San Diego Padre Manny Machado dons a "Let's Go Brandon" t-shirt following Kid Rock's now infamous interview | What's the backstory?

Manny Machado made some waves at Spring Training with the San Diego Padres when he went to an interview sporting a controversial "Let's Go Brandon" t-shirt. The term that was on Manny Machado's shirt has political connotations, as this "Let's Go Brandon" phrase is a thinly veiled code allegedly meaning "F*** Joe Biden."

The code phrase originates from a NASCAR event. During a post-race interview, the crowd chants of "F*** Joe Biden" were translated by the interviewer into a family-friendly message in support for the interviewee, driver Brandon Brown.

The image of Manny Machado wearing the shirt was posted by KUSI News on Twitter.

KUSI News @KUSINews Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training. Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training. https://t.co/9l451zRBy0

The phrase "Let's Go Brandon" originated in October of 2021, and has become part of the vernacular of American right-wing politics. The phrase was recently used by rockstar Kid Rock in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson to promote his latest album. The phrase is repeated multiple times throughout the chorus of the new Kid Rock song "We the People."

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have big expectations in 2022

Padres need to start fast in 2022

The San Diego Padres are one of the highest-spending teams in the MLB. With that comes a lot of attention and scrutiny. Going into 2022, the five-time All-Star has high expectations to continue his high-level offense. Turning back to the team itself, the San Diego Padres have a lot to prove in 2022.

The Padres were one of the top teams in baseball during the first half of the 2021 season but collapsed in the second half and missed the playoffs. With superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. out the first few months of the 2022 season, Manny Machado is among the players who will have to step up their game as they look to improve on the disappointing 2021 record.

The Athletic reported on the low points for the San Diego Padres in the 2021 season and why solving them will be key for the 2022 campaign, via Twitter.

But there have been an unusual number of heated moments this season, including when the Padres were well above .500, sources tell The Athletic. The dugout confrontation between Padres players and staff attracted national attention in September.But there have been an unusual number of heated moments this season, including when the Padres were well above .500, sources tell The Athletic. theathletic.com/2858560/2021/1… The dugout confrontation between Padres players and staff attracted national attention in September.But there have been an unusual number of heated moments this season, including when the Padres were well above .500, sources tell The Athletic. theathletic.com/2858560/2021/1…

Expectations are sky high for the San Diego Padres and Machado in 2022. They will need to be laser-focused to achieve their goals.

