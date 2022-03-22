MLB 2022: NL teams that will benefit the most with universal DH this Season

Universal DH is coming to the National League.

Of the many uncertainties that have arisen from February’s round of talks between Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association, everyone appears to agree on least this one thing: Universal DH is here to stay in both the American and National Leagues.

Formerly, only the American League used designated hitters–a player who does not have a field position but maintains a spot in the batting order–while the National League incorporated the pitcher into the order, usually in the ninth spot.

This has been the case ever since the American League adopted designated hitting in 1973. The National League opted for a more classic approach.

There can be no doubt that universal DH will send waves through the National League, which has never had to face both the challenges and opportunities that this shift will bring.

Top 3 National League teams who will benefit from universal DH

1. San Francisco Giants

Anyone with even a casual interest in the 2021 MLB Season knows one thing. The San Francisco Giants can hit. They launched a league-leading 241 balls out of the park last season. What makes this team so great and fun to watch is not that they can hit, but the production up and down their lineup.

Twelve Giants finished the year with more than 10 home runs, and 15 players who played more than half of the games in the season finished with an OBP over .300. This is how you win ballgames. However, with stars like third baseman Evan Longoria and shortstop Brandon Crawford getting on in years, the Giants now have the option to move some of their sluggers into the universal DH position while ceding field positions to younger, less injury-prone players.

This is especially true in their outfield, where strong batters such as Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade are backed up by the likes of Steven Duggar and Austin Slater, a group that combined for nearly 200 RBIs last season. Having the freedom to slide one of these gems into the DH slot opens up all kinds of possibilities both on the field and in the order that 2021 National League Manager of the Year Gabe Kapler can exploit for his own gain.

2. St Louis Cardinals

It is safe to say that the 2021 season did not end in a way befitting the St. Louis Cardinals. After mounting a momentous 17-game win streak to finish 22-7 in September and claim a wild card place, they came up short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the wild card game.

However, there is much reason for fans in the Gateway of the West to hope. Having one of the more dynamic infield lineups in the National League, universal DH will allow the Cards much more flexibility, particularly at shortstop, where the pair consisting of Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa had to split their time last season. Having both of their bats swinging will lead to some enhanced numbers and better figures across the board for a team hoping to get much further into the postseason this year than last.

3. San Diego Padres

Many things could have gone better for the San Diego Padres in 2021, not least the pitching, an area where Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove were the only two serious starters the Padres could conjure.

The Padres have been looking high and low for ways to justify the colossal $83 million, six-year contract that was given to Wil Myers in 2017. Ever since then, he has struggled to find a consistent role within the team and has played virtually everywhere. It is an open secret within the Padres organization that Myers was brought on for his bat, not so much his glove.

With the implementation of universal designated hitting, Wil Myers may have finally found a spot. In the box, 2021 wasn't an awful year, as he was able to post 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. He may never be a David Ortiz or Albert Pujols, but perhaps the implementation of this new role will allow him to make the most of the years that he has left playing in Southern California.

Universal DH is something that stands to change a lot about how the game is played by National League teams. Universal DH is likely here to stay. Everyone who enjoys baseball will be eagerly watching to see how this season differs from last.

