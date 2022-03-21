The Top 5 shortstops entering the 2022 MLB season will need to be aware of changes recently made to the game.

With the new agreement reached between owners and the Players Association earlier this month, some fundamental changes are due to take place in Major League Baseball. However, the role of shortstop, both on the diamond and in the box, remains as important as ever.

Top 5 shortstops to keep an eye out for this summer

5. Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays

Bichette exhbiting his speed against the Minnesota Twins

When Bo Bichette joined the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, he instantly became a fan favorite. A career .300 hitter, Bichette has shown the ability to get on base, reaching an OPS above .800 in each of his three seasons. Fans have come to expect sprawling and agile plays on the field from this dynamic, energetic 24-year-old. Bichette is the cornerstone of the Blue Jays' ambitiously rebuilt lineup. His stylish long hair doesn't hurt his favourability either. He will likely climb lists of top 5 shortstops in years to come.

4. Javier Baez - Detroit Tigers

Javier Baez at bat during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies

Cubs fans only had to wait 108 years for a World Series win, but when they did, this man was a big reason why. Having played in the big leagues since 2014, "El Mago" has made a career hitting for extra bases. In an age where triples are becoming less and less common, Javier Baez has hit 19 of them in his relatively short career. Now playing in the American League for the Detroit Tigers, it will be interesting to see if his penchant for running and stealing bases can drag the Tigers out of mediocrity and back into serious contention.

3. Corey Seager - Texas Rangers

Corey Seager showing off his new colors on Texas Rangers Photo Day

Perhaps a dark horse pick, Corey Seager has quietly been proving himself over past seasons. With a career average hovering around .300, Seager has come into his own in the past three seasons, combining for nearly 200 home runs and being named the MVP for leading the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series. Much like Javier Baez, it will be interesting to see how the former Rookie of the Year adapts to the American League in his inaugural season with the Texas Rangers. His is a well-deserved place on the list of top 5 shortstops.

2. Francisco Lindor - New York Mets

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run

Likely one of the best fielders in the game, the agility and heads-up play of Francisco Lindor earned him the distinction of becoming the first Puerto Rican to earn a Gold Glove Award. It was indeed all smiles for "Mr. Smiles" last season when he launched 20 homeruns and 67 RBIs, reminiscent of his 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians. If not for his lagging batting average of .230, Lindor could easily have found himself at the top of this list of the top 5 shortstops.

1. Carlos Correa - Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa hits a single against the Atlanta Braves

Although not likely considered a number one pick by many, Carlos Correa may have been the franchise player for the Houston Astros and one of the top (if not the top) reasons why the team went from the worst in baseball to World Champions in only a few short seasons. At an alpine height of 6'4", he moves with the grace and poise of men half his height, earning him both the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last season. Having recently signed with the Minnesota Twins, Correa will have our pick for number one of the top 5 shortstops.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Wait so the Twins moved 50 million off the books by trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees then turned around and signed Carlos Correa at 105 over three? Wait so the Twins moved 50 million off the books by trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees then turned around and signed Carlos Correa at 105 over three?

This provides an important snapshot of what to expect from the top 5 shortstops entering the 2022 season. Stay tuned for our top 5 shortstops entering the 2023 season next year.

