Carlos Correa rumors: Will the Houston Astros re-acquire their lost hero or lose the deal to the worst team in AL

According to reports, the Houston Astros have offered shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year contract for $160 million. Carlos Correa's return to the Houston Astros is gaining traction. The Astros intend to extend a new deal to the two-time All-Star. Correa has spent his entire career with the Astros, earning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2015, two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove, and a World Series championship in 2017. Correa would significantly raise the Astros' ceiling as a proven postseason performer.

The Houston Astros would gain an advantage from getting their starting shortstop back in the lineup. Correa possesses exceptional defensive range and has one of the best throwing arms among shortstops in baseball. Carlos Correa will bring consistency, power and contact at the bat to the squad.

Carlos is important to Houston. Hence, the team would be happy to negotiate with him. Correa is baseball's greatest defensive shortstop and a capable hitter. He is not, however, not part of the Hall of Fame. Despite that, Correa is adored by Astros' fans, and the team wants to keep the fans happy.

"Houston Astros will re-sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa to a 6-year deal worth over 200m$. It will allow versatility towards the back end of his career to make more money potentially elsewhere. This would be the best move of Correa’s career. Hopefully he makes this move.", said Reeve Reyna

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees were interested in signing him, but their desire may have lessened now that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has joined the Yankees and Andrelton Simmons has joined the Cubs.

Certain moves by Correa say otherwise. On Friday afternoon, Carlos Correa, probably the best free agent on the market, gave a clear message to Houston Astros fans: he's selling his Houston house. Correa's choice to sell his $1.6 million house just a day into the second round of free agency discussions shows he's leaning toward signing a contract elsewhere. The Houston Astros' prospects of making another World Series appearance would rise considerably if Carlos Correa stays with the organization.

Carlos Correa in the the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox

What will happen if Carlos Correa doesn't sign with Houston Astros?

With Carlos Correa's status uncertain, Jeremy Pena is the frontrunner to take over at shortstop for the Astros. The Astros have re-engaged with Correa and his agents, but there is no indication that a decision will be made soon or that Houston will be able to match Correa's contract expectations. In the meantime, Houston will turn to Pena. Pena, a third-round draft selection, had wrist surgery last year. However, he returned in August to hit .287 with four doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 19 runs batted in in just 30 games for Triple-A Sugar Land.

“I’m just here to do my job,” Peña said Wednesday. “I’m just going to enjoy the opportunity. I hope I get the opportunity. I feel ready. I just look forward to being around these guys.”- Jeremy Pena

