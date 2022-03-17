Chicago Cubs inch closer to signing former New York Mets shortstop, here's how he fits in their roster

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed former New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar. Jonathan Villar will provide the Chicago Cubs with much versatility. He has proven the ability to play multiple infield positions.

The signing may come as a bit of a surprise for Cubs fans. The team is currently in a rebuild after trading away many of their core pieces that led to a 2016 World Series title. The Cubs have gotten rid of players such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kyle Schwarber, among others who have drastically changed the outlook on the Cubs' future.

Villar is a veteran player who will provide younger players needed leadership and exemplify how to be an everyday player in the big leagues. Exactly how much of an impact he will have and what role he will play is still an ongoing question that needs to be answered.

Jonathan Villar's impact on the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs fans may be questioning a move like this at a time of rebuilding, but signing a player like Jonathan Villar can provide a lot of value to a young team. Villar can play multiple positions on the infield and has proven to be quite durable over the years.

While Jonathan Villar is not a big name signing like Carlos Correa would have been, he is nonetheless a solid utility option that comes at an affordable price. This is the second free agent infield signing the Cubs have made recently. The Cubs recently signed shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a contract. Both Simmons and Villar will provide depth at the infield position while also giving the organization a veteran presence.

The fear of a signing like this is that you may be giving at-bats away to veterans instead of showcasing younger talent. Examples that come to mind include Nico Hoerner, Sergio Alcantara, and Patrick Wisdom.

It will be interesting to see where both Jonathan Villar and Andrelton Simmons fit in the Chicago Cubs infield. While both are proven starters, will these signings give the team any chance at winning the National League Central Division? The answer is most likely no, but the two can provide veteran leadership and could potentially be trade pieces at the MLB trade deadline this July.

