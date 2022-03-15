MLB Free Agency: Where will Carlos Correa sign?

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa is one of the hottest free agents in baseball and is yet to sign for the 2022 season. He will make a splash wherever he ends up. Correa, the former 2015 Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star and a Golden Glove winner, is not the caliber of player who usually hits free agency. While Correa carries some controversy for his involvement in the Houston Astros cheating scandal of 2017, he remains a big-ticket free agent who is an instant improvement to any team in the League. His signing will have season-defining reverberations.

Though some had written off a return to the Houston Astros for Correa, conversations are still ongoing between the free agent and the team, as reported by Bob Nightengale via a Tweet.

The Astros certainly not giving up on pursuit of Carlos Correa"-@BNightengale

What New team is the Best Fit for Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa has been one of the top players in baseball since his arrival to the big leagues in 2015, and there's no reason to think this won't continue into 2022, He is a priority for any team around the MLB. A team that should be doing everything in their power to sign Correa is the Minnesota Twins. With the Twins recent trade of Josh Donaldson, they have money to spend, and they need a new star to invigorate the fans. Coming off a 26 home run season, Correa certainly fits that bill. What could stop this signing is Minnesota's unwillingness to shell out a massive amount of cash, despite the fact that Correa would provide a strong return on investment.

Correa in the World series

Any of the big spending teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, or Boston Red Sox, are technically options because of what they are willing to spend. The Red Sox are the only realistic suitors for Correa's services at this point in free agency, after the Dodgers and Yankees secured additional firepower. However, not all are in agreement that Correa would be a good fit for the Red Sox, such as BoSoxInjection, a FanSided page stated via a tweet.

Signing Carlos Correa is a mistake for the #RedSox (via @BigSoxGuy)-@BoSoxInjection

Of course, Correa might want to pursue another championship, and there's no better team for that than the Seattle Mariners. The long-suffering Mariners got white-hot at end last season, with a run that energized the fanbase and the team alike. Correa would have the opportunity to become the face of the franchise, to ascend to Superstardom as the top sports star in Seattle, and to become the savior who ends the Seattle Mariners' 20-year playoff drought and .

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt