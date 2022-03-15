MLB rule changes for the 2022 season and beyond

With the MLB Owner's and Player's Association coming to an agreement, there are many rule changes fans should be aware of for the upcoming season. Here are three rule changes that every fan should know.

1. Universal DH

The first and perhaps most significant MLB rule change for this year is the introduction of the Designated Hitter in the National League. No longer will pitchers in the National League have to make any plate appearances. This will have National League teams looking to sign some of the top free agent hitters, including players like Kyle Schwarber and Albert Pujols.

2. Extra-inning rules

MLB is going back to having their regular extra-inning rules prior to the changes that were made last season. No longer will there be a runner on second base to start each half-inning. Now, and moving forward, the league will go back to its normal extra-inning rules in which there will be no runners on base to start the innings. This is a popular move among many fans and players.

3. Nine-inning doubleheaders

Another rule change that is being made is the readoption of the nine-inning doubleheader. Last year, the MLB made a change to the doubleheader. Instead of having two nine-inning games, only two seven-inning games were played. The idea was brought about to speed up the pace of play. After much disapproval by both fans and players, the MLB is going back to playing two nine-inning games.

Rule changes beyond 2022

Two notable rule changes will be put in place following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

A Pitch Clock is implemented at last year's spring training

"Baseball is really back. Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return. Man on 2nd is a thing of the past." - @ Jesse Rogers

1. Shift ban

The first rule change is banning the shift. This ban is highly controversial and will mean that teams can no longer overload their infields to one side or another and instead will have to play their traditional positions. This will likely lead to an increase in offensive production and a more traditional style of baseball.

2. Pitch clock

A second notable rule change following the 2022 season is the introduction of the pitch clock. This rule change has been up for discussion for the past decade. With many fans and players wanting a faster paced game instead of a pitcher taking as much time as they want in between pitches.

Minor League rule changes

There are also significant experimental rules being put in place at the Minor League level this year. These changes include larger bases, a pitch timer, and a computer system calling balls and strikes. Below explains in more detail.

"MLB announces that the following “experimental” rules changes are coming to the minors this year." - @ Fabian Ardaya

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt