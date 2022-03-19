MLB Insider claims 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers have best lineup in recent memory; where does Freddie Freeman fit into an already loaded squad? 

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently signed former National League MVP and World Series Champion Freddie Freeman to a deal. The significance of this deal is huge and has changed the entire outlook of the National League. The Dodgers were already loaded without Freeman. Now they have the potential to be the greatest team ever assembled on paper.

With this signing, the Los Angeles Dodgers are betting favorites at +550 to win the title, according to Barstool Sportsbook.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock. In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock.

"In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock." - @ Jeff Passan

How does Freddie Freeman fit into the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Freddie Freeman has been one of the best players in all of baseball for the past five years. The Dodgers' projected lineup will have six right-handed batters and three left-handed hitters. The signing of the lefty Freeman gives much-needed balance to the lineup.

Freddie Freeman at the Atlanta Braves World Series Parade

Not only will Freddie Freeman's on-field play greatly improve the Los Angeles Dodgers' winning formula, but the team chemistry will also improve with a signing like this. Many current Dodgers players have really good relationships with Freeman. One of those players is star third baseman Justin Turner. Turner stated that he has been recruiting Freeman to the Dodgers for the past five years.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’ When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’

"When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, 'I've been recruiting him for the last 5 years.'" - @ Bob Nightengale

The team has many options to manage the day-to-day lineup. The Dodgers will move Max Muncy from first base to second base, a position with which he is familiar. The team has depth outside this projected lineup with Austin Barnes, Gavin Lux, Edwin Rios and Matt Beaty, who are all expected to play key roles off the bench.

The lineup will include Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, former MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor. This lineup consists of three players who have won MVP awards at some point in their careers, as well as many players with multiple All-Star appearances and batting titles.

Freddie Freeman will greatly impact this team both on and off the field. It will be interesting to see how this loaded roster pans out in the regular season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt