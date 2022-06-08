San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 8th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for the second game of their three-game set. After getting swept in four games to the Braves, the now 24-31 Rockies were able to win last night's game against the Giants, 5-3. The 29-25 Giants look to tie the series at home on Wednesday, where they are now just one game over .500 on the year.

Alex Wood will start for San Francisco, holding a 3-5 record, 4.66 ERA, and 1.43 WHIP in 10 starts. He's had success against Colorado since the beginning of 2021, where he has a 3.16 ERA over his last six starts against the Rockies, which have resulted in five Giants victories. Wood has a 4.03 xERA, which indicates that he's been somewhat unlucky thus far. The Rockies, who are still without star signing Kris Bryant, do have a solid lineup that ranks eighth in the majors in runs scored per game, but look for Wood to build on his recent success against the Rockies, who have not been as dangerous offensively on the road.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Thank you Alex Wood, Nasty 93mph Sinker (home plate view).Thank you @Marlins ! Love the experimenting with views. Alex Wood, Nasty 93mph Sinker (home plate view).Thank you @Marlins! Love the experimenting with views. https://t.co/IC7ijUPwGO

"Alex Wood, Nasty 93mph Sinker (home plate view)." - @ Rob Friedman

Colorado will hand the ball to Antonio Senzatela, who is 2-3, with a 5.40 ERA and 1.97 WHIP spanning eight starts. He is only averaging 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings, meaning he relies on his defense and soft contact to have success. However, he's surrendered 11 earned runs in 11 frames over his past three outings, and two of these starts came against the Giants. If he's knocked out early, the floodgates could open, as the Rockies hold the second-highest bullpen ERA and WHIP in the MLB. Expect Senzatela to struggle once again on the road on Wednesday.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +190 +1.5 (-126) Over 9 (+100) San Francisco Giants -230 -1.5 (+105) Under 9 (-122)

After Tuesday's win, the Rockies are now 2-12 in their last 14 games against San Francisco. Tuesday's game saw the over/under get pushed, but in five of the last six Giants home games prior, the over had been hit.

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Wilmer Flores is seven for his last 16, including a home run. In what could be a high-scoring affair, expect the Giants infielder, who is projected to bat third, to pick up at least one single on Wednesday.

Pick: Wilmer Flores Over 0.5 Singles (-130)

"Flower Power" - SFGiants

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Prediction

The Giants should pounce on Senzatela early and hold on for the win to bounce back from their loss in the opener. The Giants bullpen has been pretty bad this year, and the Rockies pitching staff is very hittable, meaning we could see a lot of runs on the board in this one.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants -1.5 & Over 9 Runs (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far