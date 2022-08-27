Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday afternoon. The Mariners came out on top versus the Guardians 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 68-57 for the year. The Guardians currently hold a 66-57 record for the season after their loss. Cleveland currently has a four-game lead in the American Central League division over both the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox.

Seattle will start Logan Gilbert for Friday's game. He is 10-5 with a 3.52 ERA over 25 starts. Despite his numbers being good this season, he has hit a bump in the road lately, sporting a 7.97 ERA in his previous four outings. Overall, he has been dependable this season, and he'll be matched up with a manageable Guardians lineup on Friday. Gilbert has surprisingly struggled more at home, but he'll look to bounce back on Friday.

"First lineup of #IchiroWeekend!" - @Mariners

Shane Bieber will be taking the hill Friday for the road team. He is 8-7, with a 3.10 ERA in 23 starts this year. Lately, the right-hander has been even better, surrendering three earned runs in his previous 20 1/3 innings. The Cleveland right-hander has been good away from home this season, too, and Seattle's lineup hasn't scored a ton of runs. They do have the ability to rally at times, but it hasn't been consistent.

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -111 -1.5 (+155) Over 7.0 (+105) Seattle Mariners +101 +1.5 (-185) Under 7.0 (-125)

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Jose Ramirez is enjoying another productive season. He's also got a favorable matchup against Gilbert tonight. Ramirez has slugged .618 against right-handers who have relied heavily on their sliders over the last two seasons. Gilbert throws a lot of sliders. Look for Ramirez to have a solid game.

Pick: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

With two starters of this caliber, expect baserunners to be limited and overall fewer runs on the board. The total has gone under in seven of Cleveland's last nine road games and 13 of 17 overall for the visitors. Bieber's been on a roll, and Gilbert should be able to keep the Guardians' bats in check.

Prediction: Under 7 Runs (-125)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days MLB Picks are: 133-97-4 (+245.8 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif