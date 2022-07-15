St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 14 | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night. The Cardinals fell to the Dodgers 7-6 on Wednesday in a stunning come-from-behind victory for L.A. This brought the Cardinals' overall record to 48-43 this season. The Dodgers currently hold a 57-30 record this year after their win, and they lead the National League West entering Thursday's game.

"COMEBACK COMPLETE." - Dodgers

Dakota Hudson, who is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA, will be on the bump Thursday for St. Louis. Hudson will be tasked with a tough Dodgers lineup that ranks second in the majors in runs per game. Hudson is coming off of a six-inning scoreless outing where he fanned four and picked up the no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hudson has been a reliable rotation piece for St. Louis this year. Look for him to try and build off of his last start.

"Dakota Hudson, Dirty 82mph Curveball...and Sword." - Rob Friedman

For Thursday's contest, Los Angeles will have the lefty Tyler Anderson starting. Anderson is currently holding a 9-1 record and 3.15 ERA. He has been excellent in his first year in L.A. after several mediocre seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals have a decent lineup, and they tend to hit southpaws a lot better than righties. Anderson has benefited from excellent run support, but he can be hit around a bit at times.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -156 -1.5 (+107) o9.5 (-102) St. Louis Cardinals 132 +1.5 (-122) u9.5 (-120)

Even though the Dodgers won last night, they have had their woes in St. Louis, winning only three of the last 11 meetings there.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Paul Goldschmidt has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season. He has a 1.358 OPS against lefties this year. Expect him to have a good game, given he has a favorable matchup pretty much every time he steps in the box.

Pick: Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Cardinals jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Wednesday before completely imploding. Behind Hudson, look for them to get off to another strong start in the final game of the series.

Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals First 5 Innings +0.5 (-108) & Total Under 9.5 Runs (-120)

