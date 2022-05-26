Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions: French Open | Wednesday, May 26th

Stefanos Tsitsipas is an underrated player to win the French Open this year. He found himself in an incredibly friendly draw that shouldn't give him any challenges until the semifinals.

Tsitsipas's first-round matchup went far longer than it should have. He dropped the first two sets and was then forced to win three straight, which he did quite quickly, 6 - 2, 6 - 3, 6 - 2.

"Welcome to the @steftsitsipas show" - @ Roland-Garros

Tsitsipas's opponent in this second-round matchup is against Čech, Zdeněk Kolář. Kolář has yet to break the top hundred in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings, and he's really yet to do anything of note. He made his ATP debut in 2018 but was served a straight-set loss in the Swedish Open.

This French Open is his first Grand Slam appearance, and he made it through the first round by defeating Franco Agamenone in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář

Time & Date: Thursday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. EDT

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread To Win 3-0 Kolar +2200 +9.5 (-144) +10000 Tsitsipas -8000 -9.5 (+108) -330

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář Best Picks

Tsitsipas's first-round matchup went far longer than it should have. Due to that, he'll be making quick work of Kolář. Given it takes a minimum of 18 games to win a match, an 8.5-game spread is pretty steep. In order to cover that spread, Kolář will need to be helped to nine games. This seems impractical, and Kolář should cover the difference.

Kolar +9.5 (-144)

Tsitsidaily🇬🇷🇺🇦 @tsitsidaily on Thursday, 26 May around:



5 PM CEST (local time)

6 PM EEST (Greece)

11 AM EDT (New York)

12 PM ART (Buenos Aires)

12 AM 27 May JST (Tokyo)



Opponent: Zdenek Kolar



"Hellas Tsitsipas" - @ Tsitsidaily

As stated, the Greek will be aiming for a win in straight sets, and there is no reason to think Kolář will give him much trouble. However, for him to win in straight sets is not worth the (-330) risk. Given the way he plays, and the sets he has given up in the past, it's very likely he will drop a set and win the match three sets to one.

Tsitsipas 3-1 (+340)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zdeněk Kolář Prediction

It's been laid out pretty clearly at this point, but Tsitsipas should handle Kolář with ease. He will likely drop a set, but he should be able to cruise onto the next round easily. He shouldn't even have a chance at losing until the semifinals, where he will likely play Daniil Medvedev.

