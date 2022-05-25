French Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Zdenek Kolar

Date: 26 May 2022

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar preview

Tsitsipas has won 15 matches on clay so far in 2022

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Zdenek Kolar in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

The Greek's quest for a maiden Grand Slam title almost came to an end in the first round in Paris as he found himself staring at a two-set deficit against Lorenzo Musetti. But the Monte-Carlo champion produced a spirited fightback to win in five and advance to the second round.

The Greek has had a mixed season so far. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Rotterdam Open, but suffered relatively early exits in Indian Wells and Miami.

Tsitsipas stepped up his game in the clay season, successfully defending his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final of the Italian Open. He also made the semifinals in Madrid.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Stefanos recovers from 2 sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in 5 in Tsitsipas survives SCARE! 🥵Stefanos recovers from 2 sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in 5 in @rolandgarros 1st round Tsitsipas survives SCARE! 🥵Stefanos recovers from 2 sets down to defeat Lorenzo Musetti in 5 in @rolandgarros 1st round https://t.co/mhErUEGG1M

Zdenek Kolar, meanwhile, has competed mostly on the Challenger tour this season, recording mixed results. The Czech entered the qualifying rounds of the French Open and beat Federico Gaio, Altug Celikbelik and Franco Agamenone to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Kolar took on home favorite Lucas Pouille in the first round and beat him 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Tsitsipas.

WION @WIONews



wionews.com/sports/french-… With the victory, Stefanos aTsitsipas advances to face Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar, who defeated France's Lucas Pouille, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 With the victory, Stefanos aTsitsipas advances to face Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar, who defeated France's Lucas Pouille, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 wionews.com/sports/french-…

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Tsitsipas and Kolar, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. The winner will face either Dan Evans or Mikael Ymer in the third round of the French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total games (over and under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -1000 -8.5 (-160) Over 28.5 (-110) Zdenek Kolar +1600 +8.5 (+115) Under 28.5 (-125)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Zdenek Kolar prediction

Tsitsipas' recent form has been incredible and he will undoubtedly be heavily favored to beat Kolar on Thursday. The Greek has an impressive record on clay, winning 38 out of 46 matches on the surface since the start of 2021. During this period, he's won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice and reached the final of the French Open.

Tsitsipas relies on his strong serve and heavy forehand to do most of the heavy lifting. His backhand is also an effective shot on clay with which he can open up the court. He is not shy to move forward and finish points at the net.

Kolar, meanwhile, has a solid overall game but lacks the weapons to hurt the Greek.

Tsitsipas had to go the distance against Musetti, but should have little trouble getting the better of Kolar.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram