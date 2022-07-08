Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series tonight at Great American Ball Park.

The Rays enter this series having won two of their last three against the Boston Red Sox. After that series, the two teams are now tied for the top American League Wild Card spot.

After dropping two of three to the New York Mets, the Reds had a doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates. They split the games and remain in last place in the National League.

Pitching in tonight's affair are Luis Castillo for the Reds and Shane McClanahan for the Rays.

Luis Castillo has been one of the few standouts for Cincinnati this season. He enters play with a 3.09 ERA and is averaging two earned runs per start. Given how their season is going, this could be Castillo's last start as a Red.

Shane McClanahan is the best starter in the American League. He has made five consecutive starts, allowing one run or fewer. He is making an excellent campaign for American League Cy Young.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, July 7, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Rays -1.5 (+102) -180 Over 7.5 (-102) Yes (+122) Reds +1.5 (-156) +152 Under 7.5 (-120) No (-156)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Shane McClanahan is averaging 8.3 strikeouts a start, and he's had 8+ strikeouts in five of his last six starts. Going up against a Cincinnati lineup that loves to strike out, this is easy money.

Shane McClanahan Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100)

McClanahan enters play with 133 Ks.

The Reds will be lucky to land a hit off McClanahan in the first few innings, and it may take Tampa an inning or two to get to Castillo. This makes the NRFI a great bet today. Considering the low payout, bettors may consider parlaying it with the Tampa moneyline (+147).

No Runs in the First Inning (-156)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Tampa Bay has an opportunity in front of them. They are playing the punching bag of the MLB while the Red Sox play the New York Yankees. If they manage a sweep of Cincinnati, they will likely pick up two if not three games on the Sox. Tampa will be playing with a little extra effort in this series.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (+102)

