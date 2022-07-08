"No Judge And Rizzo and Ya'll Still Lost LMAO", "Franchy placed money on the game with Aaron Boone" - Boston Red Sox fans mock team over loss to arch-rivals New York Yankees

The Boston Red Sox just played an epic game against the New York Yankees. The Yankees wound up beating the Red Sox 6-5, but the game was surely eventful. These two teams have had bad blood for decades, and every game they play is a must-see.

With this win over Boston, the Yankees are the first team in the MLB this season with 60 wins. New York is currently 60-23, which is the best record in all of baseball. They also lead the American League East by a wide margin, 14.5 games ahead of the second-placed Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are currently on pace to have the most wins in a single season since the 2001 Seattle Mariners with 116.

The Boston Red Sox are also having a solid season. After this loss to the Yankees, Boston is currently 45-38 and are fighting for second in the most competitive division in the MLB. The AL East features the Yankees along with the Rays, Red Sox and Blue Jays, who are all playoff contenders.

This loss, however, was tough to see for the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the third inning thanks to homers by Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. The Red Sox attempted to make a comeback in the fifth inning, but it simply was not enough.

Fans of the Red Sox were disappointed to see their team lose this one to New York. Even after star third baseman Rafael Devers hit two home runs, it still was not enough for Boston. Here's what Red Sox fans had to say about the loss to the Bombers.

Boston Red Sox fans are upset over loss to New York Yankees

It would be an understateent to say that the Red Sox and the Yankees do not like each other. This definitely leaks into their fanbases so it is no surprise that New York fans were bragging on Twitter.

DJ LeMazing @T12Mikey @RedSox No Judge. No Rizzo. No problem LMAOOOOO pls don't re-sign Rafael Devers tho

The Red Sox had an opportunity to make a comeback, but failed to. This caused many Boston fans to be upset with the squad.

C.Dukie_95 @Colby_Duke95 @ncostanzo24 @RedSox Franchy placed money on the game with Aaron Boone

Since Rafael Devers was the leading force for the Red Sox in this game, fans said that he was the only reason the game was even close.

Aidan @YoForeignn @RedSox No one else can hit on this team besides devers

However, there are some Red Sox fans who still have high hopes for the team.

Michael Ray @mrsaenz2405 @RedSox Yankees fans don't celebrate this. Red Sox are a great team that are going to come back firing in the next 3 games. They are a really good team

This loss to the Yankees was very tough to see for the Boston Red Sox. Hopefully for them, they can turn the series around with a win tomorrow.

