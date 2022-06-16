Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees play the third game of their three-game series today. The Yankees are going for the sweep tonight.

The Rays pitching staff has been great in this series, but the Yankees have been even better. The Yankees have held the Rays to just three runs so far in this series.

Pitching today are Jalen Beeks for the Rays and Luis Severino for the Yankees.

Jalen Beeks is making just his second start of the season today. He's been fantastic out of the bullpen this year, and the Rays are hoping he continues that success at the front end of the game. In his 26 innings pitched, he's allowed just four runs and struck out 32.

Severino has been incredible this season, but even with a 2.70 ERA, he's not the best starter in New York's rotation. He has a record of 4-1 and is averaging over a strikeout an inning.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Rays +1.5 (-102) +205 Over 7.5 (-115) Yes (+100) Yankees -1.5 (-118) -250 Under 7.5 (-105) No (-122)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

This series has shown how scrappy the Yankees can be. They won yesterday's game with just three and banked only five hits in the game before that. That separates this team from previous years. When the bats are working, this team's pitching can be relied on to pick up the W.

Luis Severino Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-142)

"Luis Severino Bumpday" - Flipp

Neither offense has been particularly electric in this series, and the NRFI is 1-1 in the previous two games. Given the lack of scoring exhibited thus far, there is no reason for bettors to think that is going to change.

No Runs in the First Inning (-122)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Rays cannot get their bats going, and the Yankees pitching is absolutely unbeatable right now. With Luis Severino on the mound, the Rays will be even more hard-pressed to get their offense going. Bettors should look for the Yankees to sneak out another win.

New York -1.5 (-118) & Under 7.5 (-105)

