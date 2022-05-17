Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 16th | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels begin a series Monday in what will be the fifth meeting of the year between these two teams. The Angels took three of four in their first series, and they've been on a hot streak recently. The Halos are 9-3 in their previous 12, moving to 24-13 on the year, while the Rangers are now 14-19 after dropping their series to the Red Sox.

The Rangers' Jon Gray gets the ball Monday, making his fifth start and looking for his first win of the year. Last start, he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless frames against the Yankees before he was pulled early. Gray has a 5.51 ERA and is averaging just over four innings pitched per start. He won't be expected to go too deep into Monday's contest against an Angels team that leads the MLB in runs.

The Los Angeles lineup has been able to stay healthy, and they've been firing on all cylinders to start 2022. Along with stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, their leadoff hitter Taylor Ward is off to a blistering start. He's up to eight home runs to go along with a .385 average and a 1.247 OPS through 26 games. Gray will have his work cut out for him against the best hitting team in the majors.

The Angels will send out Noah Syndergaard, whom they signed to a one-year, $21 million dollar deal this offseason. The former Met has been excellent for his new club, and he carries a 2.45 ERA and 1.06 WHIP entering Monday's game. He has been extremely consistent so far, as he's only allowed more than two runs just once. Expect another solid performance against a Rangers lineup that has just a .625 OPS, the fourth-worst mark in the MLB.

Texas has been able to score a decent amount of runs considering their lack of base runners, but the low OPS is not a good sign moving forward.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -140 -1.5 (+120) Over 8 (-110) Texas Rangers +120 +1.5 (-140) Under 8 (-110)

Of the last six meetings in Texas, the total has gone over in five, and in all but one of Jon Gray's starts this year, the over has been hit. If you look at the last 10 matchups between these two clubs dating back to 2021, they've averaged 9.8 runs per contest.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Mike Trout has gotten off to a great start, after injuries forced him to miss most of 2021. He is expected to bat second, and with the way the Angels lineup has been bashing, he should come around to score at least once on Monday.

Pick: Mike Trout Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-140)

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

In Syndergaard's last start, the Angles scored 11 runs in a win versus the Rays, so he'll be looking for similar run support Monday. Los Angeles is 12-6 on the road this year, and they've had Texas' number in recent years. The Angels should defeat their division opponents and win their third straight Monday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Angels ML (-140) & Over 8 Runs (-110)

