"This is what a 'real' no hitter looks like" - Los Angeles Angels star Noah Syndergaard takes shot at his former team after Reid Detmers pitches a no hitter

In his first season with the Los Angeles Angels, starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is already taking aim at his former team, the New York Mets. After playing six years for the New York Mets, there are definitely some hard feelings from the breakup. Noah Syndergaard put down the combined no-hitter that his former team threw against the Philadelphia Phillies.

While a true nine-inning, one-pitcher no-hitter is the more impressive feat, it is surprising to see Noah Syndergaard take a shot against his former teammates. Perhaps there is more bad blood than initially thought.

SNY on Twitter posted the comments from the Los Angeles Angels star that have riled up the New York faithful.

SNY @SNYtv Noah Syndergaard seems to take a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter after Reid Detmers fired a no-hitter for the Angels last night: Noah Syndergaard seems to take a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter after Reid Detmers fired a no-hitter for the Angels last night: https://t.co/R0CBO1kc4i

"Noah Syndergaard seems to take a dig at the Mets' combined no-hitter after Reid Detmers fired a no-hitter for the Angels last night" - @ SNY

Thankfully, both of these teams are in first place in their respective divisions. Otherwise, this dig at his former team would be seen as sour grapes.

Los Angeles Angels don't need any more rivals

Miami Marlins v New York Mets

It's not surprising to see Noah Syndergaard mock his former team, as he has always been a charismatic and entertaining figure, but he should not have given the New York Mets the bulletin board material.

The two teams will face off in a three-game series in June, a series that now has the potential to get rather chippy. Wins are supremely important for both teams, as the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are ready to pounce at the first sign of faltering from the current division-leading Los Angeles Angels, while the New York Mets have to hold off the defending world champion Atlanta Braves.

The Angels have seemingly come together in a way unlike teams from previous few years. Check out the clip of the team's comraderie as to Twitter via MLB.

"Last night was a movie" - MLB

Individual performances like what we saw from the rookie Reid Detmers don't happen often and deserve to be celebrated. Noah Syndergaard chose to stir the pot and downplay the success of his former team while uplifting his young teammate.

The more personal a rivalry gets, the more entertaining it is for the fans, so if Noah Syndergaard takes the mound against the New York Mets this season, the baseball world will be glued to the screen to enjoy the fireworks.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt