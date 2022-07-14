Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, July 14

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals Preview: Look for the Blue Jays to take care of the short-handed Royals

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays will host the Kansas City Royals north of the border. The Royals will come into this game without 10 key players due to vaccination status.

Toronto has been one of the best home teams in the MLB, with a record of 27-18 while playing in Canada. The Kansas City Royals, on the other hand, have compiled a below average 16-26 record away from home this season. They have a tough task ahead of them as they begin their four-game series with the Blue Jays. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing pretty well as of late, having won four of their last five ball games. The offense has really improved as the season has progressed. It now ranks first in the MLB in team batting average and second in on-base plus slugging percentage. Basically, they are getting on base and getting a lot of extra base hits to go along with that.

Toronto's pitching staff has been pretty mediocre this season, as they have struggled to put quality starts together with regularity. Tonight, they will send Kevin Gausman to the mound. Gausman has been one of their more consistent pitchers, but hasn't had the fortune of a lot of run support. He will look to take advantage of Kansas City's vaccination issues and shut down the short-handed Royals.

The offense has been led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez, and George Springer. The four have contributed a lot of key hits and runs to the Blue Jays' attack this season, and will look to do the same tonight. The key to victory for the Blue Jays is not to overlook the Royals. If they remain focused on the task at hand, they should have no problem.

Kansas City Royals Preview:

The Kansas City Royals have not performed well this season. They have a record of 35-53 so far and have a nightmare matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. The offense has been somewhat of a bright spot, as they rank 15th in the MLB in team average. The pitching staff, however, ranks 27th in the MLB in ERA.

At the moment, the Royals have not selected a starting pitcher for this contest. Considering that the pitching staff has been one of the worst in the league, it doesn't seem to matter who steps out there against Toronto. The key to victory for the Kansas City Royals is to find a way to produce runs early. If they can get into the bullpen and make it a shootout, they have a chance to escape with a win.

Pick/Prediction: Blue Jays -2 Alternate Spread (-140)

The odds makers are aware of the obstacles the Royals are facing tonight. Which is why this alternate spread has such medium value. This is still a profitable spot because of the chance for a void if they win by exactly two. We're going with the Blue Jays to take care of the Royals by 3+ runs tonight. Let's go Jays!

