Watch: Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer stuns Philadelphia Phillies crowd with incredible athletic display in center field

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer sold out to make an incredible catch and rob the Philadelphia Phillies of a hit on Tuesday. He may have gone crashing into the wall, but he managed to hold on to the ball to complete the out.

Kyle Schwarber hit the ball to deep center as he has on many occasions this season, but this time, the outcome was different.

A video of the play was posted to Twitter by Starting 9.

"My goodness GEORGE SPRINGER" - Starting 9

Nine times out of 10, that is a guaranteed base hit. However, George Springer put in the extra effort to make the play.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to snap their four-game losing streak, and plays like this can make all the difference.

Ben Nicholson-Smith took to Twitter to highlight one more aspect of the play's brilliance.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith Not only did George Springer just make one of the best catches we've seen this year, he had the presence of mind to flip the ball from his back to Teoscar Hernandez to be sure Garrett Stubbs didn't advance from first to second Not only did George Springer just make one of the best catches we've seen this year, he had the presence of mind to flip the ball from his back to Teoscar Hernandez to be sure Garrett Stubbs didn't advance from first to second

"Not only did George Springer just make one of the best catches we've seen this year, he had the presence of mind to flip the ball from his back to Teoscar Hernandez to be sure Garrett Stubbs didn't advance from first to second" - Ben Nicholson-Smith

Baseball is a game of inches. Fighting for even one inch with high-effort plays like this is what wins games.

George Springer is trying to lead the Toronto Blue Jays back to victory

George Springer has been trying to secure wins for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After a great start to the season, the Toronto Blue Jays have been struggling in recent weeks. They are currently below the Boston Red Sox in the American League East race, with the New York Yankees pulling away.

George Springer's play clearly shows that he is desperate to win, and the other superstars have to follow suit.

If Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette can't step up their games, their team's losing streak is likely to continue after the All-Star break. The Blue Jays need their leaders to play at their best, and that is just not happening.

This Twitter user did not like what he was seeing from Guerrero.

Scott @JScott_2022 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sulking in the dugout not a good look.

His body language isn't good for himself, the team or the fans. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sulking in the dugout not a good look.His body language isn't good for himself, the team or the fans.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sulking in the dugout not a good look" - Scott

Springer is doing everything he can defensively and offensively to win a game for his team.

This is nothing new for the veteran. The YouTube video below makes unreal plays seem routine for the All-Star centerfielder.

Springer is clearly sick and tired of losing games, and the other Toronto Blue Jays players need to follow his lead. If they do, the wins will start coming once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far