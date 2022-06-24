Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 24th | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The Brewers are fresh off of a series split with the St. Louis Cardinals that has moved them to 40-32. The Cards and Brewers are still tied for first place in the National League Central. Toronto avoided a sweep from the White Sox by winning Wednesday's contest 9-5, putting them at 39-30 entering Friday.

The visiting Blue Jays will go with Alek Manoah, who is 8-2 with a 2.00 ERA. Last time out, Manoah labored against the Yankees, allowing four earned runs in 5 1/3 frames. This was his worst outing of the year, and he'll look to bounce back against a decent-hitting Milwaukee lineup.

The Brewers rank 18th in the MLB in runs per nine, and they score a high percentage of their runs from homers. Manoah has surrendered just five long balls in 81 innings this year. He should be able to return to his normal self on Friday.

The Brewers will tab Adrian Houser on Friday, sporting a 4-7 record and 4.24 ERA. Houser has a 6.48 ERA over his last three outings, and he's struggled to find consistency this season. This Blue Jays lineup is fourth in OPS, while Houser's 1.43 WHIP is particularly high. Look for Toronto's offense to build off of the nine runs they scored on Wednesday and keep rolling into this weekend series.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -145 -1.5 (+120) Over 8.5 (-115) Milwaukee Brewers +125 +1.5 (-140) Under 8.5 (-105)

The over has hit in only three of Manoah's 13 starts this year. If he has a shutdown start, then this could be the case once again.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Manoah averages 8.1 Ks per nine on the year, and the Brewers strike out at the fifth-highest rate in the NL.

Look for the Blue Jays' ace to reach six punch-outs on Friday.

Pick: Alek Manoah Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays and Brewers have a similar record, but talent-wise the edge goes to Toronto. The Jays also have played tougher opponents, and they're 9-4 when Manoah starts this year. With Houser's inconsistency, back the road team in this one.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+120) & Under 8.5 (-115)

