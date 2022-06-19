Watch: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah and Manager Charlie Montoyo argue over controversial check swing call from New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are playing a critical three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend as the two American League East teams have already faced each other 10 times.
During Saturday afternoon's game, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Monoah was livid after a check swing call did not go his way. Monoah and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo were visibly upset and argued with the umpires.
"Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have a legitimate beef here as umpires say Jose Trevino did not swing at this pitch that hit him" - Jomboy Media
The Blue Jays certainly have a reason to complain after this call. It appears that, despite being hit by the pitch, Trevino still went around on his swing, which would result in a strike being called, regardless of whether the ball hit him or not.
Regardless, it was a tough call for the Blue Jays and a fortunate one for the Yankees.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks cleared the bases to give the Yankees the early lead in Game 2
Aaron Hicks got the Yankees off to a great start to the game, lining a bases-clearing double down the right field line to give the team an early 3-0 lead.
"Aaron Hicks clears the bases with a rocket double! 3-0 Yankees" - Talkin' Yanks
This was Aaron Hicks' 12th, 13th, and 14th runs batted in on the season. The Yankees seem to be clicking on all cylinders. If Aaron Hicks, who has struggled mightily this season, can get going, then the team will become even deeper and more dangerous.
