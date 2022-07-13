Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will play host to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays beat the Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday to improve to 46-42 this year. The Phillies now also sit at 46-42 this season after their loss.

"Starting the homestand with a W! FINAL: #BlueJays 4, Phillies 3" - Blue Jays

Toronto will tab Ross Stripling for Wednesday's matchup, who is 4-3, with a 3.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. Stripling will be making his 13th start of the year, and he's also featured in relief on seven occasions in 2022. As a starter, he holds a 3.20 ERA, and since rejoining the rotation, he's been pretty consistent.

Stripling does have a tough challenge on Wednesday matched up with the seventh-best scoring team in the MLB. In the absence of Bryce Harper, the Phillies' lineup has already suffered, but they still have other solid bats that can pick up the slack.

Philadelphia will have Zack Wheeler, who has an 8-4 record and 2.46 ERA, on the mound for Wednesday's matchup. Wheeler is in the midst of an excellent year, and he's coming off back-to-back strong starts versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Over his last 14 frames, he's surrendered zero earned runs and only allowed 11 base runners. He'll look to keep this momentum going into the series finale.

"Zack Wheeler, Sick 82mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

The Blue Jays do rank top 10 in most key offensive categories, but Wheeler's dominant stuff should allow him to succeed once again.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Phillies 100 -1.5 (+163) Over 8 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -118 +1.5 (-199) Under 8 (-110)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Picks

Kyle Schwarber leads the National League in homers at the moment, and he's been hot since the beginning of June. In his career versus Ross Stripling, he's gone 3-for-8 with a home run and a double. Look for the Phillies' slugger to produce out of the leadoff spot in this one.

Pick: Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Prediction

The Phillies are slight underdogs due to the Blue Jays' home-field advantage, but they've won eight of Wheeler's last 11 starts. Philadelphia should lead through five considering how lights-out Wheeler has been of late. The Phillies also have had 28 of 43 games on the road hit the over through the first five frames. Expect that trend to continue as well.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings ML (-108) & First 5 Innings Total Over 4.5 Runs (+102)

