Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Prediction & Match Preview - June 1st | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will clash against the National League-leading New York Mets at Citi Field for the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday.

The Mets still have a strong hold in the division with a 32-17 record. The Nationals, on the other hand, are in last place with a 18-31 win-loss card.

At the time of writing, New York had just won a game in another come-from-behind miracle. It's becoming a theme for the Mets to leave it late and keep the opposition heartbroken this year. The Nationals, on the other hand, are still trying to find their footing this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs New York Mets.

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 1, 1:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York.

Washington Nationals Preview

The Washington Nationals, as expected by many, have struggled at the start of the ongoing season. Although their batting squad, anchored by Josh Bell, has been on par with league standards, their pitching crew has mostly struggled and has produced a 4.94 ERA through 49 games.

It will be a tall order for the Nats, especially visiting Citi Field, which has been a fortress this season. If their offense cannot out-gun the New York Mets, they'll surely be steamrolled by the best team in their division.

Key Player - Josh Bell

Washington Nationals All-Star first baseman Josh Bell

Josh Bell is currently embroiled in trade rumors and with good reason. The first baseman is on a rebuilding Nationals team that looks to be going nowhere this year. It might be time for him to move to a playoff contender before the deadline.

Navy Yard Nats @NavyYardNats Josh Bell deserves to be an All-Star.



Nationals fans are going to have to work it hard to get him there. Josh Bell deserves to be an All-Star. Nationals fans are going to have to work it hard to get him there.

"Josh Bell deserves to be an All-Star. Nationals fans are going to have to work it hard to get him there." - @ Navy Yard Nats

Despite a recent slump, Bell is still batting .289/.372/.405 with an OPS of .777. He also has four homers, eight doubles, and 25 RBIs on 50 base hits so far. If Bell does exit Washington after the deadline, he'll surely be a key piece of whichever team he lands up in and will be of huge help in the postseason.

Washington Nationals Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Joan Adon.

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Keibert Ruiz, C Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Yadiel Hernandez, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Lane Thomas, CF Alcides Escobar, SS

New York Mets Preview

The comeback kings of the league have done it again. The New York Mets recently beat the Philadelphia Phillies after being down in the tenth inning. It has become the norm for the Mets this year to start slowly, then like a pronged cobra, strike their enemies late, leaving them dazed and unable to move.

This game should be different as they will surely dominate the struggling Washington Nationals to keep hold of top spot in the National League East.

The pride of Queens has been the only consistent team in the division. The second-placed team and reigning world champion Atlanta Braves are 8.5 games behind, which just goes on to show the dominance of the Mets.

Key Player - Pete Alonso

New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso

The Polar Bear Pete Alonso has been a New York Mets staple, but this year, he's anchoring an offense that might directly lead them back to the postseason. He is batting .286/.357/.524 with an OPS of .881 and also has 12 homers, eight doubles, and 46 RBIs on 53 base hits this season.

SNY @SNYtv Pete Alonso chants at Citi Field.

MVP.



MVP. Pete Alonso chants at Citi Field.MVP. https://t.co/zR4eiEbS0d

"Pete Alonso chants at Citi Field. MVP." - @ SNY

Pete Alonso's 46 RBIs are good for second-best in the MLB. Look for him to punish an underwhelming Washington Nationals pitching staff in this contest.

New York Mets Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco.

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH Eduardo Escobar, 3B Jeff McNeil, 2B Tomas Nido, C

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Prediction

This game against the Washington Nationals should not be a problem for the New York Mets, especially in front of their adoring crowd. They've established their dominance in the NL East and their signs of slowing down are minimal to none. Mets to win, 7-2.

Where to follow Nationals vs Mets?

Watch: MASN (Nationals), SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only) (Mets).

Listen: WJFK 106.7 The Fan (Nationals), WCBS 880, WEPN 1050 (Mets).

