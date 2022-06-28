Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 28th | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in the second game of this three-game set. The Nats took the first game 3-2, moving their record to 28-48 on the year. The loss was the Pirates' fourth in a row, and they're now 29-44 this season. The Nationals captured their first win of the season series, which currently stands at 4-1 in favor of the Pirates.

Washington will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin, who's been one of the worst starting pitchers in the league this year. He has a 3-10 record to go with a 6.60 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 15 starts. Corbin has failed to go past four innings in both of his previous starts, and he also has a 7.71 ERA in night games.

Even though the Pirates don't have a menacing lineup, it's always a struggle for the Nationals' lefty. He pitched decently against Pittsburgh back in April when he threw 5 1/3 frames, allowing two runs in what would eventually be a 5-3 loss. The Pirates rank near the bottom in most offensive categories but expect Corbin to labor through this one as he's done all season.

The visiting Pirates will go with Jose Quintana, who has a 1-4 record and a 3.60 ERA. The lefty Quintana has been mediocre lately, but he does manage to keep his team in the game. He's allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 outings and will be facing a Washington lineup that ranks 23rd in runs per nine.

"OH MY ONEIL!" - Pirates

Expect Quintana, who isn't too overpowering, to have another decent start. While he'll likely give up a couple of runs, he shouldn't let it get out of hand.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +105 +1.5 (-180) Over 8.5 (-120) Washington Nationals -125 -1.5 (+155) Under 8.5 (+100)

Of the last six meetings at Nationals Park between these clubs, the total has gone under in five of them. With Corbin on the hill, though, the over has hit in seven of his last 10 starts.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Patrick Corbin, after his last appearance, has now given up three or more earned runs in seven of his previous eight starts. In the only start that he didn't, the opposition managed to tally nine runs off of the southpaw, but seven of them were unearned. Look for the Pirates offense to wake up a bit on Tuesday against the Nats' lefty.

Pick: Patrick Corbin Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

Neither of these teams have playoff aspirations, being so many games under .500 in late June. The Nationals are just 3-12 in Corbin's starts this year. Furthermore, they're a lousy 13-26 at home in 2022. At this point, he's only getting thrown out there because of his massive contract. Expect Pittsburgh to snap their losing streak on Tuesday.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates ML (+105) & First 5 Innings Over 4.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far