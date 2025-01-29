2025 Winter Utrecht Poker Series: Schedule and Order of events

The 2025 Winter Utrecht Poker Series will commence on February 3 and conclude on February 9. The upcoming edition of the Winter Utrecht Poker Series will be held at Holland Casino Utrecht.
The 2025 Winter Utrecht Poker Series will kick off with a one-day Progressive Bounty event with a €400 buy-in and a €200 Bounty on February 3. February 8 will feature the two-day Highroller event with another Mystery Bounty on February 9 before the conclusion of the Winter Utrecht Poker Series.
The complete schedule for the 2025 Winter Utrecht Poker Series
Monday, Feb 3 at 12.30 pm: € 400 + 55 No Limit Hold'em - Progressive Bounty
Monday, Feb 3 - Wednesday, Feb 5 at 7.00 pm: € 300 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Mystery Bounty -Day 1A
Monday, Feb 3 at 9.30 pm: € 270 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Freeze Out Hyper Turbo
Tuesday, Feb 4 at 12.30 pm: € 400 + 55 No Limit Hold'em - Re-Entry
Tuesday, Feb 4 at 7.00 pm: € 300 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Mystery Bounty -Day 1B
Tuesday, Feb 4 at 9.00 pm: € 150 + 15 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event Satellite - Single Re-Entry
Wednesday, Feb 5 at 12.30 pm: € 300 + 45 No Limit Hold'em - Mystery Bounty - Day 1C Turbo
Wednesday, Feb 5 at 6.00 pm: Mystery Bounty - Day2
Wednesday, Feb 5 at 7.00 pm: € 300 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Turbo
Wednesday, Feb 5 at 9.30 pm: € 180 + 20 No Limit Hold'em - Hyper Turbo
Thursday 6 - Sunday 9, Feb at 12.30 pm: € 700 + 85 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event - Day 1A
Thursday, Feb 6 at 7.00 pm: € 300 + 30 Pot Limit Omaha
Thursday, Feb 6 at 9.30 pm: € 270 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Hyper Turbo - Single Re-Entry
Friday, Feb 7 at 12.30 pm: € 700 + 85 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event - Day 1B
Friday, Feb 7at 8.00 pm: € 700 + 70 No Limit Hold'em - Main Event - Day 1C Turbo
Saturday 7 - Sunday 9, Feb at 12.30 pm: € 500 + 65 No Limit Hold'em - Deep Stack - Day 1
Saturday, Feb8 - at 1.00 pm: Main Event - Day 2
Saturday 8 - Sunday 9, Feb at 7.00 pm: € 1,500 + 150 No Limit Hold'em - High Roller - Day 1
Satuday, Feb 8 at 9.30 pm: € 270 + 30 No Limit Hold'em - Hyper Turbo - Freeze Out
Sunday, Feb 9 at 12.30 pm: € 350 + 50 No Limit Hold'em - Mystery Bounty
Sunday, Feb 9 at 1.00 pm: € 1,500 + 150 No Limit Hold'em - High Roller - Day 2
Sunday, Feb 9 at 1.30 pm: Deep Stack - Day 2
Sunday, Feb 9 at 2.00 pm: Main Event - Day 3
All the events at the Winter Utrecht Poker Series mentioned above are as per local time.