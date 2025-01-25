Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge 2025: Schedule and Order of events

The 2025 Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge is scheduled to be held between Jan 28-31. The event will be held at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The competition will be held parallelly to the Costa Rica Poker Festival, which is dated between Jan 27 and Feb. The competition will feature seven events spanning four days. This series event is the first one presented by the Foxwoods Resort Casino in a span of five years. Chips available for the poker players in the second, third, fourth, and sixth events is 30,000, while for the first event, it is 35,000.

The available chips for the fifth and seventh events of the Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge 2025 are 40,000. No event from the series will have any rebuys or bounties. All the events from the series also have unlimited re-entries but till some levels.

For the first and fifth events, unlimited re-entry is allowed till level 7, while in the second, fourth, and sixth, the level is 9. For the third and seventh events, the unlimited re-entry limit is 12 and 10, respectively.

Additionally, no guaranteed amount will be available for the poker players in any of the events of the 2025 Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge. However, the last series event presented by the Foxwoods Resort Casino between Feb 5-10 had a guaranteed amount of 250,000 USD and also had a total of nine events compared to that of seven this year.

On this note, let's know more about the timetable of the Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge.

Winter Deep Freeze Poker Challenge 2025's complete schedule

Jan 28 (Tuesday), 10:10 AM ET- First event, No Limit Hold'em Super Stack Turbo event with a buy-in of USD 260 (Minimum level 35)

Jan 28 (Tuesday), 4:10 PM ET- Second event, No Limit Hold 'em with a buy-in of USD 200 (Min level 20)

Jan 29 (Wednesday), 10:10 AM ET- Third event, No Limit Hold'em big stack event with a buy-in of USD 300 (Min level 20)

Jan 29 (Wednesday), 4:10 PM ET- Fourth event, No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of USD 240 (Min level 20)

Jan 30 (Thursday), 10:10 AM ET- 10:10 AM ET- Fifth event, No Limit Hold'em Super Stack Turbo with a buy-in of USD 240 (Min level 30)

Jan 30 (Thursday), 4:10 PM ET- Sixth event, No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of USD 200 (Min levels 20)

Jan 31 (Friday), 10:10 AM ET- Seventh event, No Limit Hold'em Blizzard Stack with a buy-in of USD 400 (Min levels 25)

