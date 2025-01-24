Meet Matt Berkey: Everything you need to know about the American poker player with over $4 million in live earnings

Matt Berkey is a poker player hailing from the United States who currently sits in the 428th in the all-time money list. His earnings are a total of 4,840,267 USD so far across his poker career.

Berkey's biggest cash prize at a tournament so far is $1,100,00, which he bagged at the $30,000 No Limit Hold'em Seven Max event in 2016 after a fifth-place finish. His other notable earnings include $341,618 and $315,180, which he pocketed in 2017 and 2015, respectively.

As per reports, he is set to face the WSOP bracelet winner, Jared Bleznick at the 2025 PokerGo High Stake challenge. Speaking about the clash, Berkey said that he doesn't know the rules of PLO poker but will try to not lose this game. Additionally, he also said that if he can hold him up for a bit, he can win the fane. He said (via Solve For Why channel, 1:05:24 onwards):

"I am playing him in his game, I don't even know the rules how to play PLO just make sure you don't lose and hold him. If I can just hold my own in PLO, run somewhat okay, then I’m just gonna bury his a** in hold’em. He knows it, too."

On this note, let's know more about the 42-year-old American poker player, Matt Berkey.

Matt Berkey: Early life and family

Berkey was born in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan 29. 1982. As per reports, he has two other siblings, but the names of the family members are not known in the media. From his younger days, Berkey had varied interests in baseball.

Matt Berkey: Education

Berkey (extreme left) at the World Series of Poker with other players (Image via: Getty Images)

The 43-year-old has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Gannon Private University in Pennsylvania. Information about his primary school education is not available on the web.

Matt Berkey: Other achievements

Even though Berkey hasn't won any World Series of Poker bracelets (WSOP) bracelets in his career, he has won several big cash prizes. In total, he has clinched four tournaments so far and has bagged money prizes in 188 of them.

In 2024, Berkey participated in two WSOP events where he finished 13th and 145th with prize money amounts of 12,238 USD and 13,605 USD, respectively. Besides his poker career, Berkey also has a YouTube channel named "Solve For Why", podcast, where he runs a podcast named "Only Friends." His channel has 58.6 subscribers.

