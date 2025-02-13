  • home icon
  • Poker
  • Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 : Schedule and Order of events

Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 : Schedule and Order of events

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 13, 2025 11:02 IST
WSOP Free-to-Play App Hosts Thrilling Poker Tournament With Legendary Actor Jason Alexander - Source: Getty
Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 will commence on February 16, 2025. (Image by Getty)

The Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 will commence on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at The Lodge Card Club Austin social club in Round Rock, Texas. The championship will feature multiple events, including No-Limit Hold'em, and Freeroll with multiple Buy-Ins.

The 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series will conclude on Monday, March 03, 2025, with the last event No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty for $1000.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series

The 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series will conclude on Monday, March 03, 2025 (Image source: Getty)
The 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series will conclude on Monday, March 03, 2025 (Image source: Getty)

The complete and detailed schedule for the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series schedule is given as follows:

also-read-trending Trending

Sunday, February 16, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em Ladies $15K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Sunday, February 16, 2025: $400 No-Limit Hold'em $500K GTD - $400 Buy-In

Monday, February 17, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em $25K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 18, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em Seniors $25K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 18, 2025: $30 LCS Tuesday Freeroll $30K GTD - $30 Buy-In

Thursday, February 20, 2025: $300 Pot-Limit Omaha $15K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Sunday, February 23, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em $200K GTD - $1,000 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 25, 2025: $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha - $1,000 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 25, 2025: $30 LCS Tuesday Freeroll $30K GTD- $30 Buy-In

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em $1 Million GTD - $3,000 Buy-In

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em Six Max - $1,000 Buy-In

Thursday, February 27, 2025: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em - $5,000 Buy-In

Friday, February 28, 2025: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em Six Max - $5,000 Buy-In

Sunday, March 02, 2025: $500 No-Limit Hold'em $50K GTD - $500 Buy-In

Sunday, March 02, 2025: $2,000 No-Limit Hold'em Turbo - $2,000 Buy-In

Monday, March 03, 2025: $3,000 Pot-Limit Omaha - $3,000 Buy-In

Monday, March 03, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty - $1,000 Buy-In

Basic Rules for Poker at the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series for buy-in

  • In Poker, the candidate has to make a full buy-in for that particular game, which includes having at least 10 times the maximum bet of the game, unless stated otherwise.
  • In pot-limit or no-limit poker, a full buy-in refers to having 40 times the minimum bring-in (usually the big blind), unless stated otherwise.
  • A single candidate is eligible for only one short buy-in per session.
  • If a candidate wishes to add more money to the stack between hands, it is not considered a new buy-in.
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी