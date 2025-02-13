Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 : Schedule and Order of events

The Winter Poker Championship Series 2025 will commence on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at The Lodge Card Club Austin social club in Round Rock, Texas. The championship will feature multiple events, including No-Limit Hold'em, and Freeroll with multiple Buy-Ins.

The 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series will conclude on Monday, March 03, 2025, with the last event No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty for $1000.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series

The 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series will conclude on Monday, March 03, 2025

The complete and detailed schedule for the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series schedule is given as follows:

Sunday, February 16, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em Ladies $15K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Sunday, February 16, 2025: $400 No-Limit Hold'em $500K GTD - $400 Buy-In

Monday, February 17, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em $25K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 18, 2025: $300 No-Limit Hold'em Seniors $25K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 18, 2025: $30 LCS Tuesday Freeroll $30K GTD - $30 Buy-In

Thursday, February 20, 2025: $300 Pot-Limit Omaha $15K GTD - $300 Buy-In

Sunday, February 23, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em $200K GTD - $1,000 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 25, 2025: $1,000 Pot-Limit Omaha - $1,000 Buy-In

Tuesday, February 25, 2025: $30 LCS Tuesday Freeroll $30K GTD- $30 Buy-In

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em $1 Million GTD - $3,000 Buy-In

Wednesday, February 26, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em Six Max - $1,000 Buy-In

Thursday, February 27, 2025: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em - $5,000 Buy-In

Friday, February 28, 2025: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em Six Max - $5,000 Buy-In

Sunday, March 02, 2025: $500 No-Limit Hold'em $50K GTD - $500 Buy-In

Sunday, March 02, 2025: $2,000 No-Limit Hold'em Turbo - $2,000 Buy-In

Monday, March 03, 2025: $3,000 Pot-Limit Omaha - $3,000 Buy-In

Monday, March 03, 2025: $1,000 No-Limit Hold'em Super Turbo Bounty - $1,000 Buy-In

Basic Rules for Poker at the 2025 Winter Poker Championship Series for buy-in

In Poker, the candidate has to make a full buy-in for that particular game, which includes having at least 10 times the maximum bet of the game, unless stated otherwise.

In pot-limit or no-limit poker, a full buy-in refers to having 40 times the minimum bring-in (usually the big blind), unless stated otherwise.

A single candidate is eligible for only one short buy-in per session.

If a candidate wishes to add more money to the stack between hands, it is not considered a new buy-in.

