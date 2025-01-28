  • home icon
  • WSOP Circuit Florida Winter 2025: Complete Schedule, order of events

WSOP Circuit Florida Winter 2025: Complete Schedule, order of events

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Jan 28, 2025 23:29 IST
WSOP Free-to-Play App Hosts Thrilling Poker Tournament With Legendary Actor Jason Alexander - Source: Getty
Poker stock image (Image via: Getty Images)

The WSOP Circuit Florida event 2024-25 is all set to take place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10 at Pompano Beach, Florida. Notably, the competition will also have a specific event for the ladies which will be held on Feb. 7 at 10 AM ET. It will have a buy-in of $300 but has no guaranteed amount.

Guaranteed prize money is available for the majority of the events in the WSOP Circuit Florida winter event 2024-254. The No-Limit Hold'em event with a buy-in of $1700 offers guaranteed prize money of 1 million to the participants. Besides the No-Limit Hold'em formats, the competition will also have events in the Big O and Pot-limit Omaha systems.

On this note, let's know more about the WSOP Circuit Florida event 2024-25.

WSOP Circuit Florida event 2024-25: Complete schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the event:

Jan 30, Thursday- No Limit Hold'em double stack with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $50,000)

Jan 30, Thursday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 600 USD ($400,000 guaranteed)

Feb 1, Saturday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $25,000)

Feb 2, Sunday- No Limit Hold'em seniors with a buy-in of 400 USD ($50,000 guaranteed)

Feb 2, Sunday, - No Limit Hold'em mystery bounty event with a buy-in of 1,100 USD ($250,000 guaranteed)

Feb 3, Monday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $25,000)

Feb 4, Tuesday- No Limit Hold'em monster stack event with a buy-in of $400 (guaranteed 250,000)

Feb 5, Wednesday- Big O with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $25,000)

Feb 6, Thursday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 1700 USD (guaranteed $1 Million)

Feb 6, Thursday- Pot-Limit Omaha with a buy-in of 600 USD (guaranteed $50,000)

Feb 6, Thursday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $100,000)

Feb 7, Friday- No Limit Hold'em ladies event with a buy-in of 300 USD

Feb 7, Friday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 600 USD (guaranteed $50,000)

Feb 8, Saturday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 600 USD (guaranteed $25,000)

Feb 9, Sunday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $50,000)

Feb 9, Sunday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 2200 USD (guaranteed $100,000)

Feb 9, Sunday- No Limit Hold'em with a buy-in of 600 USD (guaranteed $50,000)

Feb 10, Monday- No Limit Hold'em double stack with a buy-in of 400 USD (guaranteed $500,000)

