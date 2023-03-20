10 Winnie-the-Pooh quotes that will leave you motivated

Winnie-the-Pooh is a famous character created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. The fictional anthropomorphic teddy bear first appeared in the 1926 book, Winnie-the-Pooh.

Pooh is usually accompanied by the characters Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Tigger.

The stories of Winnie-the-Pooh are both serious and childlike, which can certainly teach us a lot about friendship, loyalty, and love.

Hope, friendship, and more: 10 best Winnie-the-Pooh quotes

1) “A hug is always the right size” – Winnie-the-Pooh

Here, the lovable Pooh emphasizes the importance of a hug. No matter what goes wrong in your life, if you have friends like Winnie who are always there to offer you a warm hug that instantly makes your day better, you are truly blessed.

2) “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think” – Christopher Robin

Christopher Robin elucidates the hard truth that there are times we don't give ourselves enough credit. In reality, we might very well be smarter, braver, and stronger than we believe ourselves to be.

3) “The things that make me different are the things that make me, me” – Piglet

Having unique qualities that distinguish you from others is supremely important. Piglet, who is Pooh's closest friend, stresses this fact and claims that her uniquely identifiable qualities are what essentially make her so very precious to her friends.

4) “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside” – Winnie-the-Pooh

Pooh and his love for honey is well-known. The adorable bear is addicted to honey, but he also treasures the presence of his friends. That is why he draws a comparison between a day spent without his friends and a pot without a single drop of honey, as both situations are equally terrifying for him.

5) “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever” – Winnie-the-Pooh

It is well-known that Pooh often drops wise remarks in a very simple manner. Hinting at a possible day when it would be impossible for his friends to stay with him, he suggests that they should keep him in their hearts. That way, they'll always be together.

6) “You can't stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes” – Winnie-the-Pooh

Here, Winnie suggests the importance of reaching out to others. Sometimes we need to go out and look for others, make bonds, and create friendships instead of sitting in the hopes of people always coming by themselves and finding us.

7) “Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day” – Winnie-the-Pooh

This is one of the most classic quotes from Pooh. The timeless quote reflects Pooh's feelings towards his friends. When asked about his favorite day, Pooh promptly replies that any day with his friends is good enough to be his favorite day.

8) “Could be worse. Not sure how, but it could be” – Eeyore

Eeyore is another friend of Pooh. Although the old gray donkey is famous for being pessimistic, gloomy, and depressed, sometimes he comes up with the most profoundly motivating words.

In this quote, Eeyore suggests the harsh truth that even when things go terribly wrong, there is always a chance that they might have been worse. So, even in times of distress, we should take comfort in the fact that maybe we are still better off.

9) “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart” – Winnie-the-Pooh

Here, Pooh suggests that it is the little things that matter. It is the little things that bind us together in our bonds of companionship, and eventually, it is the little things that define us and by which people will always remember us.

10) “It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine” – Eeyore

This is another exceptionally motivating quote from Eeyore. He suggests that even in the worst circumstances, it is essential to look for positivity as it can only help an individual navigate difficult times.

