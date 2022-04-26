100 Day Dream Home couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help newly married couple build their dream home under $512,000

The Season finale of 100 Day Dream Home aired tonight on Monday, April 25. The episode saw Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt helping a young couple build their home.

100 Day Dream Home follows Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they go around helping others build their version of a 'dream home' within 100 days. Residing in Tampa, Brian designs and constructs the home as a developer. Meanwhile, Mika decorates the home, adding value to it as a realtor.

The show airs on HGTV.

How 100 Day Dream Home duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt helped a married couple build their dream home

Tonight, FM host Miguel Fuller and his partner Abe Gadikian asked the 100 Day Dream Home duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt to build them a classy industrial-style dream home.

The property they had bought was a small two-story house. However, the couple wanted it to be a single-story house with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one home office, and a big kitchen.

The couple wanted the house to have a modern and industrial look. They also wanted a separate in-laws guesthouse and a two-car garage.

With $500,000 and $12000 for special projects and landscaping, Brian and Mika had the task of finishing off the couple's dream home.

The 100 Day Dream Home duo built a modern home with an asymmetrical roof. The front of the house had three large windows for natural lighting.

The pair designed a 1500-square foot main home and a 550-square foot guest house.

Miguel and Abe chose black cabinets ($10000) for the kitchen along with white countertops with a black backsplash. They also chose a fun shower tile design ($1000) for the guest bathroom.

The house was built with an exterior party home that had blind shades, a grill for Miguel to cook his famous fried chicken, and funky white tiled floorboards with black stripes.

The home had wooden doorframes with black backsplash. Even the floorboards were completely black. The house was then decorated with an art mural filled with geometric shows.

Brian and Mika also surprised Miguel and Abe with a special guest-hosting space in the backyard with fun white tiles.

Miguel and Abe loved their new home. Upon seeing it for the first time, Abe said:

"Oh my god, this is much bigger than I thought i could be. This is awesome"

Season 3 of 100 Day Dream Home ended on a very high note. However, it is unknown whether the show will be renewed for Season 4.

