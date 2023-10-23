"12 year old with too much money": Elon Musk gets trolled for latest tweet about changing Wikipedia's name

Elon Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla, has made a bold statement and claimed that he will give Wikipedia a billion dollars if the website changes its name to D*ckipedia. Tweeting about the same on Sunday, October 22, 2023, Elon Musk said:

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

He then added a comment saying “in the interests of accuracy” in the comment section, followed by someone stating how Wikipedia can collect the money and change the name instantly after receiving the whopping amount.

To this, Elon Musk responded by saying that the website would have to keep the name for a year, minimum, to be able to receive the amount.

Furthermore, Elon Musk’s offer to the website came just after he criticized the page for “wanting money.” He tweeted and said:

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

To this, a reader added context. They stated:

“Wikipedia handles over 25B page views per month and over 44M page edits a month requiring substantial operating costs. The non-profit Wikimedia Foundation is also financially audited by third-party auditors in a report that is available to the public.”

While nobody from Wikipedia has yet responded to the offer from the Twitter CEO, netizens were quick to react to the news, as one social media user called out Elon Musk and said:

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users troll Elon Musk for offering money to Wikipedia

Social media has always been quick to react when the news is about the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. This time, when Musk created the headlines by asking Wikipedia to change its name to D*ckipedia, the netizens started pouring hilarious and wild reactions, and many even trolled Musk.

After a Twitter user, @Dexerto, tweeted about the same on the platform, here is how the social media users commented:

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users' reactions revealed as Twitter CEO, Musk, asks Wikipedia to change its name for a billion dollars. (Image via Twitter)

Elon Musk has not yet responded to any of the trolling or netizens' comments. At the same time, Wikipedia has remained tight-lipped and has not commented on the billionaire's post or offer.