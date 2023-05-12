"What a mistake Elon": Linda Yaccarino as new CEO of Twitter claim sparks online dissent over WEF role 

Elon Musk has announced that he has found Twitter’s new CEO and it is rumored to be Linda Yaccarino. The latter currently heads advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal. It is important to note that the Tesla founder has not officially announced that she will be taking over the social networking sites. However, several news publications including The Wall Street Journal have reported on the same. In light of the recent speculation, it seems like netizens are not pleased with the choice due to her past work at the World Economic Forum.

Justin Theory @realJustATheory

These are her most recent jobs listed in LinkedIn.

Joined the

What a mistake Elon. There's a possibility (rumor) that @lindayacc Linda Yaccarino is the person @elonmusk wants to replace him as Twitter CEO.These are her most recent jobs listed in LinkedIn.Joined the @wef in 2019, and worked for the Biden administration from 2021-2022.What a mistake Elon. There's a possibility (rumor) that @lindayacc Linda Yaccarino is the person @elonmusk wants to replace him as Twitter CEO.These are her most recent jobs listed in LinkedIn.Joined the @wef in 2019, and worked for the Biden administration from 2021-2022.What a mistake Elon. https://t.co/nrmVqR1vXb

On May 12, Elon Musk took to his official Twitter account to announce that he has hired a new CEO who will be starting in the next six weeks. He also added that he “will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Elon Musk @elonmusk



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to Business Insider, Linda Yaccarino had previously told friends that she aspired to be the CEO of Twitter. The Verge also reported that she would be the perfect candidate considering that the two see eye to eye politically. The publication also quoted a former colleague who said:

“She’s tough as f**king nails and she’s always wanted this job. It’s perfect.”

As the rumors continue to spread like wildfire, Linda Yaccarino’s LinkedIn profile has garnered immense traction online. It seems like netizens are not pleased with her most recent job at the World Economic Forum.

Linda Yaccarino faces immense scrutiny after being rumored to take over Twitter

Linda Yaccarino has been a valued employee at NBCUniversal for over a decade. She has been an advocate for finding effective advertising measures. She played a key role in launching the organization’s ad-supported streaming platform, Peacock.

The Penn State University graduate is also the chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on Future of Work. She is also reportedly part of the “Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee.” Yaccarino has served as an executive chair at the WEF since January 2019.

She is also an executive board member of the Ad Council, which has partnered with the White House and other government agencies in the past.

Netizens were not pleased to hear this. Several Twitter users announced that they would cancel their Twitter Blue membership if she is to takeover. One netizen wrote online:

“Joined the @wef in 2019, and worked for the Biden administration from 2021-2022. What a mistake Elon.”

Some reactions to her job profile read:

AlphaFox @Alphafox78 The new Twitter CEO is Linda Yaccarino. She has ties to the WEF. This can't be good. The new Twitter CEO is Linda Yaccarino. She has ties to the WEF. This can't be good. https://t.co/K5mmbWp8ya

Sword @SwordandFamine @realJustATheory @lindayacc @elonmusk @wef The end of Twitter for me. So now Elon Musk 's true colours shows. But what did we expect the man himself wear baphomet uniforms to parties. @realJustATheory @lindayacc @elonmusk @wef The end of Twitter for me. So now Elon Musk 's true colours shows. But what did we expect the man himself wear baphomet uniforms to parties.💩

Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino were seen together in a Miami advertising conference last month where the latter applauded the SpaceX founder’s work ethic. During a conversation, the latter also urged Musk to censor himself so that advertisers feel like they can “influence” Twitter.

It seems like Musk did not publicly announce Yaccarino’s name as she was slated to give a speech on behalf of NBCU to 4,000- plus ad-buyers at the Radio City Music Hall. Netizens now await for an official confirmation from Musk’s end.

Elon Musk acquired the popular social networking site for $44 billion in October.

Poll : 0 votes