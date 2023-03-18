"The breakup album would be legendary": Limbic resonance meaning explained as Elon Musk Taylor Swift Twitter interaction goes viral  

Elon Musk left the internet dumbfounded after commenting under pictures of Taylor Swift. A tweet included different pictures of the singer from her Eras Tour. Unexpectedly, the Tesla founder responded to the post which sparked hilarious reactions online. Netizens were stunned by the entrepreneur’s choice of words and emoticons.

The Love Story crooner is currently on tour in the US. The singer has unsurprisingly taken over the music industry with her chart-breaking hits. Elon Musk chimed in to opine on her talent.

On March 17, the Lover singer posted a series of photos from her tour on Twitter. She wrote in the tweet- “In my Eras era.” Responding to the same, Elon Musk attached a cigarette emoji the next day.

It seems like the Twitter CEO was on a Taylor Swift-stalking spree. While speaking about the Willow singer, Twitter user @BillyM2k stated that she “rules.” They said:

“Taylor swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet i’m pretty sure.”

Musk responded to the same by saying:

“Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.”

Netizens were fascinated by Elon Musk’s choice of words.

What does limbic resonance mean? Netizens taken by surprise over Elon Musk’s comment

According to Psych Mechanics, limbic resonance is a state of being that is achieved between two people when the emotional and physiological connection is strong. It is also called mood contagion or the emotional contagion.

The website revealed that limbic resonance is not only achieved when two people’s emotions are in tune. It is also strong when their physiological states such as respiration, blood pressure and heart rate are in sync. It was also revealed that it:

“Allows humans to connect and form deep bonds with each other. It’s at the core of what makes us social.”

It seems like Elon Musk was commenting on the singer’s ability to draw in a massive fan-following. He must have also been referring to how the singer’s songs resonate with her audience.

Netizens react to Elon Musk’s comments about Taylor Swift

Internet users were convinced that Elon Musk was secretly a Taylor Swift fan. Many posted hilarious tweets about Musk online. A few comments read:

RyanWollner @PearpopFounder @elonmusk @BillyM2k I heard her posterior cricoarytenoid muscles are extremely limber. @elonmusk @BillyM2k I heard her posterior cricoarytenoid muscles are extremely limber.

Photo Guy @DesMoinesPhoto @elonmusk @taylorswift13 This is the level of game we just don’t understand. Elon rizz is off the charts. Bro posted a cigarette emoji and is about to get 250k likes. He’s just saying I can post anything and my people will love it. @elonmusk @taylorswift13 This is the level of game we just don’t understand. Elon rizz is off the charts. Bro posted a cigarette emoji and is about to get 250k likes. He’s just saying I can post anything and my people will love it.

cosmichaos.eth @karmicoder @elonmusk @BillyM2k Non verbal communication is a real thing. Only few people can do this. @elonmusk @BillyM2k Non verbal communication is a real thing. Only few people can do this. https://t.co/qHStu8qRwA

Zoran @Zoran4Elon @elonmusk @BillyM2k Now I have to ask GPT-4 to coach me on limbic resonance but I am out of 100 questions for 4 hours. @elonmusk @BillyM2k Now I have to ask GPT-4 to coach me on limbic resonance but I am out of 100 questions for 4 hours.

What has Taylor Swift been upto recently?

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras tour in Arizona with a dazzling pink rhinestone leotard before changing into a black jumpsuit for the night. Prior to taking the stage, the singer dropped four new songs this weekend.

The show included 44 songs, with the 10-minute version of All Too Well too. In total, the singer performed for three hours and 15 minutes.

Swift mostly performed new songs from the Midnight album. However, tracks from Folklore and Evermore also made it to the set list.

The singer also showed off her guitar playing skills by performing the acoustic version of a Tim McGraw song. She also crooned the acoustic version of Mirrorball.

The US leg of Swift’s headlining tour will continue in the country for the next five months. She will be concluding the tour at Los Angeles in August.

