Who is Halli Thorleifsson? Elon Musk drama explained as Twitter CEO slammed for mocking disability 

Halli Thorleifsson, an award-winning designer from Iceland who suffers from muscular dystrophy, recently made news after reaching out to Elon Musk on Twitter confirming whether he was fired from his job on the social media platform.

The exchange between the two began after Thorleifsson shared a long Twitter thread and said that he lost access to his work computer nearly nine days ago when Twitter sacked another 200 employees.

However, he claimed that the HR could not confirm if Thorleifsson was still employed at the company, prompting him to share his concerns on Twitter with the hope that Musk would respond if his post received enough engagement:

Halli @iamharaldur



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.

However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.

Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? Dear @elonmusk

Halli Thorleifsson also tagged former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and said that he joined the company because believed in what Dorsey was building:

Halli @iamharaldur



I would really appreciate your help on this one.



I would really appreciate your help on this one.

My company was acquired on your watch and I joined because I believed in what you were building. @elonmusk Hi @jack

As the thread went viral online, Musk responded to Thorleifsson asking him about his job profile:

Thorleifsson replied that the answer would lead to “breaking confidentiality” and asked if Musk’s lawyers could approve the permission in writing so that he could discuss his work in public:

Halli @iamharaldur



I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here.

If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly! @elonmusk

Shortly after, the SpaceX founder provided the approval himself. Thorleifsson then shared that he “led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract,” “led prioritization of design projects to make sure the company was able to deliver with a small team,” and “led design crits to help level up design across the company.”

He said that he was also the “hiring manager for all design roles” and worked on efforts “to steer the company away from focusing on power users and on to younger users,” among other things.

Halli @iamharaldur

- led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others

- led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others

- led prioritization of design projects across the company to make sure we were able to deliver with a small team @elonmusk Among others:

Halli @iamharaldur

- was hiring manager for all design roles

- was hiring manager for all design roles

- worked on efforts to steer the company away from focusing on power users and on to younger users (because our user base is aging) @elonmusk - led design crits to help level up design across the company

When Elon Musk asked Halli Thorleifsson to elaborate on his SaaS contract and design projects, the latter replied by saying it was the “Figma” contract and that he worked on “all active design projects.”

However, Musk only shared two laughing emojis in response to the designer seemingly mocking his job role:

Halli Thorleifsson then clarified that his original query was about his employment status at Twitter which initially remained unanswered by both Elon Musk and her HR.

However, he noted that the HR “just miraculously” replied so he finally has the confirmation that he is no longer employed at Twitter:

Halli @iamharaldur



But the original question was if I was still employed or not since you or your head of HR haven't been able to answer that yet.

But she did just miraculously reply so I finally have confirmation that I no longer work at Twitter!! @elonmusk

The designer also asked Musk if he would make sure that the former is paid what he is owed as per his contract:

@elonmusk Now the next question is if you will make sure I get paid what I'm owed per my contract?!

Elon Musk later wrote that Thorleifsson did "no actual work" at the company and claimed that he used muscular dystrophy as an excuse:

“The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can't say I have a lot of respect for that.”

He continued:

“But was he fired? No, you can't be fired if you weren't working in the first place.”

senior slay queen @duchesskk Just read Elon’s bizarre exchange with Halli. of course, people will defend Elon’s behaviour. it's not the worst thing he has done but I hope his employees see what could happen to them in the future. I find it interesting that he mentions that Halli is independently wealthy. Just read Elon’s bizarre exchange with Halli. of course, people will defend Elon’s behaviour. it's not the worst thing he has done but I hope his employees see what could happen to them in the future. I find it interesting that he mentions that Halli is independently wealthy.

Musk’s response sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many accusing him of mocking disability. Some users also pointed out that Halli Thorleifsson was an award-winning designer whose company was acquired by Twitter.

Everything to know about Halli Thorleifsson

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who goes by the pseudonym Halli, is an Icelandic designer. According to his official website, Thorleifsson earned a B.S. in Finance and a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Iceland.

He was also set to receive an M.S. in Economics but could not complete his degree. Thorleifsson has genetic muscle dystrophy and suffers from a form called dysferlinopathy.

Max Berger @maxberger



Halli was born with muscular dystrophy in a working class family. He chose a higher tax rate for the sale to pay back into the Icelandic social system.



Today, Elon Musk publicly mocked and fired him. Halli @iamharaldur



After no straight answers on my employment status for 9 days I asked



He sort of replied... Ok, following long threaded back and forth replies on Twitter is a bit complicated, so let me give you the highlights.After no straight answers on my employment status for 9 days I asked @elonmusk to tell me if I had been laid off.He sort of replied... Ok, following long threaded back and forth replies on Twitter is a bit complicated, so let me give you the highlights. After no straight answers on my employment status for 9 days I asked @elonmusk to tell me if I had been laid off. He sort of replied... Halli is an award winning designer whose company was acquired by Twitter.Halli was born with muscular dystrophy in a working class family. He chose a higher tax rate for the sale to pay back into the Icelandic social system.Today, Elon Musk publicly mocked and fired him. twitter.com/iamharaldur/st… Halli is an award winning designer whose company was acquired by Twitter. Halli was born with muscular dystrophy in a working class family. He chose a higher tax rate for the sale to pay back into the Icelandic social system. Today, Elon Musk publicly mocked and fired him. twitter.com/iamharaldur/st… https://t.co/GREC8cgLtx

Thorleifsson started a design agency called Ueno and ran it for seven years before the company was acquired by Twitter in 2021. Ueno designed brands and experiences for companies like Airbnb, Apple, ESPN, Dropbox, Facebook, Google, NY Times, Oculus, PayPal, Uber, Venmo, Visa, and Walmart, among others.

The company also won awards like Webby’s, D&AD Awards, Red Dot Awards, Awwwards, FWAs, Ad Age Best Places to Work and were reportedly featured on Inc 5000 several times. Halli Thorleifsson also started a non-profit called Bueno with the aim of donating money to good people doing good things.

The designer also won multiple prestigious awards himself. As per his official website, the President of Iceland once awarded him “for being good at business things.”

He also received The Order of the Falcon, the Icelandic medal of chivalry for contributions to Icelandic social issues and was named Iceland’s Person of the Year in 2022.

Halli Thorleifsson also started a fund that made 100 wheelchair ramps in Reykjavik in eight months. The initiative has already been featured by the United Nations, received awards from the Icelandic Human Rights Centre and has planned to build 1500 more ramps in Iceland over the next 4 years.

The 45-year-old is also building a small cafe, bar and cinema in Reykjavik called Anna Jona which is set to open this year. He is even creating an artist residency, studio and gallery on the outskirts of Reykjavik with his wife, which is set to open in 2025.

Max Berger @maxberger



Elon Musk, on the other hand, is not an amazing dude. It's just despicable to treat people this way.



Halli seems like an absolutely amazing dude. He was named Iceland's person of the year in 2022. Just look at all the incredible stuff he's accomplished.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, is not an amazing dude. It's just despicable to treat people this way.

haraldurthorleifsson.com

Speaking to the BBC about his decision to sell his company Ueno to Twitter in 2021, Halli Thorleifsson said:

“I decided to sell for a few reasons but one of them is that I have muscular dystrophy and my body is slowly but surely failing me. I have a few good work years left in me so this was a way to wrap up my company, and set up myself and my family for years when I won't be able to do as much.”

He then became a full-time employee at Twitter as part of the acquisition. In addition to his creative work, Thorleifsson also makes music Onnu Jonu Son. His album, The Radio Won't Let Me Sleep, is scheduled for release this year.

Netizens call out Elon Musk for mocking Halli Thorleifsson

Netizens called out Elon Musk for mocking and firing designer Halli Thorleifsson (Image via Getty Images)

Elon Musk recently came under fire for seemingly mocking Halli Thorleifsson and his muscular dystrophy after the latter took to social media to clarify his employment status at Twitter.

Thorleifsson’s thread detailing how Twitter cut off his access to his work computer without sending him an email about his employment status went viral online and prompted a conversation with Musk.

jenny heintz @jennyheintz okay the Elon x Halli stuff is actually incredibly depressing and makes me not want to be here anymore okay the Elon x Halli stuff is actually incredibly depressing and makes me not want to be here anymore

However, Musk laughed at Thorleifsson’s designation before the latter finally received an email about being laid off from Twitter. The Tesla CEO also claimed that the designer did “no actual work” and used his physical condition as an excuse.

Musk’s statement sparked backlash on social media and many called him out for mocking and firing award-winning designer Halli Thorleifsson:

Ben 🤖 @benfryc Elon didn’t just burn a bridge with Halli, but burned a bridge with every creative with even a shred of dignity. Who would want to work with a person who treats other people this way? Elon didn’t just burn a bridge with Halli, but burned a bridge with every creative with even a shred of dignity. Who would want to work with a person who treats other people this way?

Matt Binder @MattBinder there’s no reason to treat someone like this



just an absolutely horrible person there’s no reason to treat someone like thisjust an absolutely horrible person https://t.co/kFiH5G2VUJ

Johnny J McClane @JohnnoMcClane @kyliebytes I'm disabled, and I noticed that Elon made a seriously ableist dig at Halli here. Look at the time of the tweets. Elon literally tweeted a "can't feel my legs" meme after engaging Halli about his job status. Please put this on blast. @kyliebytes I'm disabled, and I noticed that Elon made a seriously ableist dig at Halli here. Look at the time of the tweets. Elon literally tweeted a "can't feel my legs" meme after engaging Halli about his job status. Please put this on blast. https://t.co/lRACXFAlLM

Max Isern @MaxIsern @maxberger Halli is 100 times the person Elon Musk is, and I'm saying this as someone who once highly respected Musk. I have since learned the error of my ways; Musk is not a genius engineer, but rather an investor who buys companies and then takes credit for their ideas and technology. @maxberger Halli is 100 times the person Elon Musk is, and I'm saying this as someone who once highly respected Musk. I have since learned the error of my ways; Musk is not a genius engineer, but rather an investor who buys companies and then takes credit for their ideas and technology.

Δ Ξ L T Λ 🏳️‍⚧️ @DeltaVaran

He's a honest man who works with others for the betterment of their lives, while also not taking advantage of his situation and campaigning for human rights



Matt Binder @MattBinder

there's no reason to treat someone like this

just an absolutely horrible person



Halli represents everything Elon Musk, and the rest of the nu-Tech world, hates

He's a honest man who works with others for the betterment of their lives, while also not taking advantage of his situation and campaigning for human rights

But we have an insecure manchild in charge

Courtney Milan 🦖 @courtneymilan It’s particularly baffling that Elon made sure to lay out that his grounds for the firing include that Twitter asked Halli to do different work than Halli was hired to do, and that he fired Halli for having a disability that prevented him from doing that different work. It’s particularly baffling that Elon made sure to lay out that his grounds for the firing include that Twitter asked Halli to do different work than Halli was hired to do, and that he fired Halli for having a disability that prevented him from doing that different work.

JME Cullum @JMECullum The entire reason that Elon is reacting like this is because Halli is so clearly funnier and more likeable than him The entire reason that Elon is reacting like this is because Halli is so clearly funnier and more likeable than him https://t.co/DEvHOdhrnP

Francis Plaza @fplaza Halli @iamharaldur



I hope you are well.



I’m fine too. I’m thankful for your interest in my health.



But since you mentioned it, I wanted to give you more info.



I have muscular dystrophy. It has many effects on my body.



Whether you are the richest man on earth or just some ordinary manager, there is no reason to treat a man like how Elon treated Halli

Don Lewis @DonLew87 The former Twitter employee who is publicly eviscerating Elon Musk is @iamharaldur . 'Halli's' gained over 45,000 followers since yesterday. From around 60,000 to over 105,000. Perhaps help Halli keep that number growing. The former Twitter employee who is publicly eviscerating Elon Musk is @iamharaldur. 'Halli's' gained over 45,000 followers since yesterday. From around 60,000 to over 105,000. Perhaps help Halli keep that number growing.

Halli Thorleifsson concluded his online conversation with Elon Musk by noting that the latter laughed at him but saying that he is “quite funny.”

He even said that he was also okay with being laid off by Twitter but asked social media users to “stay tuned” to see if Elon Musk, “one of the richest people in the world” would complete his payment as per the contract:

Halli @iamharaldur He asked me what I had been working on. When I told him he laughed.



Which, to be fair, I get. I am quite funny.



Then all of the sudden, Twitter's head of HR, (who had previously twice been unable to tell me if I had a job or not) emailed and said I was no longer employed. He asked me what I had been working on. When I told him he laughed.Which, to be fair, I get. I am quite funny. Then all of the sudden, Twitter's head of HR, (who had previously twice been unable to tell me if I had a job or not) emailed and said I was no longer employed.

Halli @iamharaldur Which is totally ok and it happens all the time. Companies let people go, that's within their rights.



They usually tell people about it but that's seemingly the optional part at Twitter now. Which is totally ok and it happens all the time. Companies let people go, that's within their rights. They usually tell people about it but that's seemingly the optional part at Twitter now.

Halli @iamharaldur



Next up though is finding out if Twitter will pay me what they owe me per my contract.



Or, will



But ok, fair enough, I've been laid off and I'm ok with that.

Next up though is finding out if Twitter will pay me what they owe me per my contract.

Or, will @elonmusk , one of the richest people in the world, try to avoid paying?

Stay tuned!!

According to The New York Times, Twitter fired 200 employees in another round of layoffs last week and cut back 10 percent of its 2000 people strong workforce.

