Who is Halli Thorleifsson? Elon Musk drama explained as Twitter CEO slammed for mocking disability 

Halli Thorleifsson, an award-winning designer from Iceland who suffers from muscular dystrophy, recently made news after reaching out to Elon Musk on Twitter confirming whether he was fired from his job on the social media platform.
The exchange between the two began after Thorleifsson shared a long Twitter thread and said that he lost access to his work computer nearly nine days ago when Twitter sacked another 200 employees.
However, he claimed that the HR could not confirm if Thorleifsson was still employed at the company, prompting him to share his concerns on Twitter with the hope that Musk would respond if his post received enough engagement:
Halli Thorleifsson also tagged former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and said that he joined the company because believed in what Dorsey was building:
As the thread went viral online, Musk responded to Thorleifsson asking him about his job profile:
Thorleifsson replied that the answer would lead to “breaking confidentiality” and asked if Musk’s lawyers could approve the permission in writing so that he could discuss his work in public:
Shortly after, the SpaceX founder provided the approval himself. Thorleifsson then shared that he “led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract,” “led prioritization of design projects to make sure the company was able to deliver with a small team,” and “led design crits to help level up design across the company.”
He said that he was also the “hiring manager for all design roles” and worked on efforts “to steer the company away from focusing on power users and on to younger users,” among other things.
When Elon Musk asked Halli Thorleifsson to elaborate on his SaaS contract and design projects, the latter replied by saying it was the “Figma” contract and that he worked on “all active design projects.”
However, Musk only shared two laughing emojis in response to the designer seemingly mocking his job role:
Halli Thorleifsson then clarified that his original query was about his employment status at Twitter which initially remained unanswered by both Elon Musk and her HR.
However, he noted that the HR “just miraculously” replied so he finally has the confirmation that he is no longer employed at Twitter:
The designer also asked Musk if he would make sure that the former is paid what he is owed as per his contract:
Elon Musk later wrote that Thorleifsson did "no actual work" at the company and claimed that he used muscular dystrophy as an excuse:
“The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can't say I have a lot of respect for that.”
He continued:
“But was he fired? No, you can't be fired if you weren't working in the first place.”
Musk’s response sparked immediate backlash on social media, with many accusing him of mocking disability. Some users also pointed out that Halli Thorleifsson was an award-winning designer whose company was acquired by Twitter.
Everything to know about Halli Thorleifsson
Haraldur Thorleifsson, who goes by the pseudonym Halli, is an Icelandic designer. According to his official website, Thorleifsson earned a B.S. in Finance and a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Iceland.
He was also set to receive an M.S. in Economics but could not complete his degree. Thorleifsson has genetic muscle dystrophy and suffers from a form called dysferlinopathy.
Thorleifsson started a design agency called Ueno and ran it for seven years before the company was acquired by Twitter in 2021. Ueno designed brands and experiences for companies like Airbnb, Apple, ESPN, Dropbox, Facebook, Google, NY Times, Oculus, PayPal, Uber, Venmo, Visa, and Walmart, among others.
The company also won awards like Webby’s, D&AD Awards, Red Dot Awards, Awwwards, FWAs, Ad Age Best Places to Work and were reportedly featured on Inc 5000 several times. Halli Thorleifsson also started a non-profit called Bueno with the aim of donating money to good people doing good things.
The designer also won multiple prestigious awards himself. As per his official website, the President of Iceland once awarded him “for being good at business things.”
He also received The Order of the Falcon, the Icelandic medal of chivalry for contributions to Icelandic social issues and was named Iceland’s Person of the Year in 2022.
Halli Thorleifsson also started a fund that made 100 wheelchair ramps in Reykjavik in eight months. The initiative has already been featured by the United Nations, received awards from the Icelandic Human Rights Centre and has planned to build 1500 more ramps in Iceland over the next 4 years.
The 45-year-old is also building a small cafe, bar and cinema in Reykjavik called Anna Jona which is set to open this year. He is even creating an artist residency, studio and gallery on the outskirts of Reykjavik with his wife, which is set to open in 2025.
Speaking to the BBC about his decision to sell his company Ueno to Twitter in 2021, Halli Thorleifsson said:
“I decided to sell for a few reasons but one of them is that I have muscular dystrophy and my body is slowly but surely failing me. I have a few good work years left in me so this was a way to wrap up my company, and set up myself and my family for years when I won't be able to do as much.”
He then became a full-time employee at Twitter as part of the acquisition. In addition to his creative work, Thorleifsson also makes music Onnu Jonu Son. His album, The Radio Won't Let Me Sleep, is scheduled for release this year.
Netizens call out Elon Musk for mocking Halli Thorleifsson
Elon Musk recently came under fire for seemingly mocking Halli Thorleifsson and his muscular dystrophy after the latter took to social media to clarify his employment status at Twitter.
Thorleifsson’s thread detailing how Twitter cut off his access to his work computer without sending him an email about his employment status went viral online and prompted a conversation with Musk.
However, Musk laughed at Thorleifsson’s designation before the latter finally received an email about being laid off from Twitter. The Tesla CEO also claimed that the designer did “no actual work” and used his physical condition as an excuse.
Musk’s statement sparked backlash on social media and many called him out for mocking and firing award-winning designer Halli Thorleifsson:
Halli Thorleifsson concluded his online conversation with Elon Musk by noting that the latter laughed at him but saying that he is “quite funny.”
He even said that he was also okay with being laid off by Twitter but asked social media users to “stay tuned” to see if Elon Musk, “one of the richest people in the world” would complete his payment as per the contract:
According to The New York Times, Twitter fired 200 employees in another round of layoffs last week and cut back 10 percent of its 2000 people strong workforce.