How old was Enora Lavenir? French family sues Airbnb as child dies from fentanyl poisoning in Florida

In 2021, a 19-month-old toddler named Enora Lavenir died while staying at an Airbnb in Wellington, Florida. The French family eventually sued the property owner, the rental manager, and a renter who allegedly hosted a party at the establishment just two weeks before the tragic incident.

Authorities, however, did not find traces of the drugs in the vacation rental. Law enforcement officials did not find any drugs in the parents' possession and they tested negative for the same as well. Hence, it is yet to be discovered how the toddler got hold of the drugs.

According to the New York Post, Enora Lavenir’s death has been considered “accidental.” Investigators further claimed that they found no signs of neglect or abuse that could have led to her demise.

The family’s attorney claimed that the drugs had to be in the vacation rental. He further mentioned that they aimed to highlight that Airbnb did not opt for a thorough cleanup or warning when the family moved in.

19-month-old Enora Lavenir was found dead in a Florida vacation rental, and her face had reportedly turned blue

In August 2021, the French family, who moved in at an Airbnb in Wellington, Florida with their 19-month-old toddler, were yet to live their worst nightmare. After spending a cheerful day together, the family put their toddler down for a nap.

Later, when the toddler's mother, Lydie, walked into the room, she found Enora Lavenir dead at the vacation rental and saw that her face had turned blue. She also had foam coming out of her mouth. As per the Post, a toxicology test was then conducted, and a Palm Beach County medical examiner revealed that the toddler was exposed to a lethal amount of fentanyl, which led to her death.

Boris, Enora Lavenir’s heartbroken father, said:

“It’s like we fell into a trap… What is certain is, Enora had contact with fentanyl in the Airbnb.”

Investigators arrived, and even after a thorough search, they couldn’t recover the drugs from the Airbnb rental. They looked for traces in the toddler’s belongings but to no avail. Authorities revealed that they had no clue where the drugs came from.

Eventually, a former renter came forward and spoke to the investigating officers. They stated that they had booked the Airbnb in question from Vrbo and had thrown a party around two weeks ago. They further added that there was cocaine at the party. Authorities, however, couldn’t tie the drugs to Enora Lavenir. They wrote that they were “unable to determine” how the toddler got hold of fentanyl.

As per People, one investigator said:

“I am unable to develop probable cause for abuse or neglect leading to the death of Enora. Currently, the manner of death is listed as accidental.”

The renter, who threw the party two weeks before the death, claimed that he could not be held accountable since he checked out of the place.

While the case is currently closed due to a lack of significant leads, Enora Lavenir’s family is suing the Airbnb rental and everyone behind the establishment. They claim that those in charge did not clean up the place well after the party and that they also did not warn the family about any possible danger. Thomas Scolaro, the family’s lawyer addressed the case and said:

“It was definitely in that unit, that Airbnb. Which particular person left the drugs is frankly not anything I'm trying to prove. What I want to show is Airbnb provided no cleanup, no warning, no measure of safety for the family.”

Enora’s family initially believed she died due to some issues that possibly happened on her first flight journey

A spokesperson for Airbnb said:

“Our hearts go out to the Lavenir family and their loved ones for their devastating loss.”

To determine Enora’s cause of death, law enforcement officials have gone through her medical history and checked for possible bruises. Authorities have also gotten her baby bottle tested for any chance of contamination. They further spoke to the neighbors as well.

University of Florida law professor Lars Noah spoke to media outlets and stated:

“They can prove that the child died from fentanyl exposure, but where that fentanyl comes from, linking it to this particular group, that just sounds monstrously difficult under these circumstances.”

The family initially believed that Enora Lavenir died as a result of something that happened on her first flight. They later believed that the infant died of sudden infant death syndrome before receiving the autopsy reports.

As of now, the investigating officers, and Enora’s family are only certain that the lethal drug came from somewhere in the vacation rental. However, they do not have any detailed information about the same. No charges have been filed yet, and there are no suspects in the case.

