What did Xavier Breland do? Missing mom Ciera Breland’s husband facing extradition after arrest on unrelated charges

Xavier Breland, who is considered a “person of interest” for the disappearance of his wife Ciera Breland, is being extradited to Indiana on unrelated charges.

This move is with regard to the unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The incident took place two days after Ciera Breland was reported missing on February 26, 2022. She and Xavier share a son Jackson, who was five months old at the time of his mom's disappearance and was taken into state custody.

Ciera Breland’s husband Xavier was involved in an “accidental discharge” at his Carmel home

Missing mother Ciera Breland’s husband Xavier is facing extradition on unrelated charges. He is still considered the only “person of interest” in his wife’s disappearance, but the extradition is reportedly taking place for several unrelated reasons, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Police found the gun that was involved in an “accidental discharge” that took place at the suspect's Carmel home. Xavier allegedly reported Ciera Breland missing a day after she disappeared. When cops searched his home at the time, they recovered two handguns.

Xavier isn't considered a suspect in his wife's disappearance, (Image via Twitter)

Xavier reportedly told cops that he heard a gunshot while he was moving a Christmas tree. He also handed over a missing person’s flyer for Ciera to the responding officer.

Xavier Breland, however, is not a new face to law enforcement agencies. Back in 2005, he was convicted on felony burglary charges. Later, he was also charged with stalking his ex-wife. Xavier was, however, found not guilty and was acquitted.

Addressing the recent extradition, Lt. Tim Byrne said:

“I want to make it clear that this is not in relation to the missing person's case.”

Rose @901Lulu

Her husband has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Xavier Breland has done something to his wife!!



This could be any of us. Our mothers, sisters, friends, and more.

Where is she?? Please share!

Person Ciera Breland is still missing.Her husband has been arrested on unrelated charges.Xavier Breland has done something to his wife!!This could be any of us. Our mothers, sisters, friends, and more.Where is she?? Please share! #Missing Person #Missing Ciera Breland is still missing. Her husband has been arrested on unrelated charges. Xavier Breland has done something to his wife!! This could be any of us. Our mothers, sisters, friends, and more. Where is she?? Please share! 🚨🚨#MissingPerson #Missing https://t.co/YvtUeKvqbn

Authorities have not charged Xavier for Ciera Breland’s disappearance. Media outlets have tried to reach out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office but have not received a response yet.

Xavier remains the sole “person of interest” in the disappearance of his wife Ciera

Xavier’s wife Ciera Breland was last seen on February 24, 2022, while she was visiting Georgia with him. Ciera's husband reported her missing on February 26 and claimed that she allegedly walked out of their residence after returning to Indiana. Cops, however, found no evidence to conclude that she even returned from the Georgia trip. On January 24, surveillance footage captured her in Johns Creek.

Officers deployed several search teams through the Chattahoochee River and adjacent areas. They tried to look for blood stains or signs of struggle in the areas. However, the searches were not fruitful. Police have still not found any traces leading them to Ciera. According to authorities, K-9 units failed to find a strong enough scent at the residence to help them with their investigation.

Police searched Ciera’s mother-in-law’s house and also reportedly gathered several pieces of evidence. They have, however, not revealed the type of evidence. Ciera’s disappearance case is currently under investigation.

Beth @Beth42770621 @SirNerdyAddict SHE is who always comes to mind for me in GEORGIA, as it’s her last confirmed location. #CieraBreland is STILL missing. POLICE believed she never left Georgia, & has been missing since 2/24/22. She had a 5 month old when she #Disappeared . Her son is little over a year now.SHE is who always comes to mind for me in GEORGIA, as it’s her last confirmed location. @SirNerdyAddict #CieraBreland is STILL missing. POLICE believed she never left Georgia, & has been missing since 2/24/22. She had a 5 month old when she #Disappeared. Her son is little over a year now. 😔 SHE is who always comes to mind for me in GEORGIA, as it’s her last confirmed location. 🙏

Family members also doubted whether the woman returned to her house after the trip. It was revealed that the couple had been going through a rough patch since June 2021, when Ciera also mentioned leaving her husband.

Ciera’s mother spoke about her disappearance on a documentary show titled Disappeared and said:

“I encouraged her and her father encouraged her to come home. We just wanted her to be out of the situation, but Ciera was 31 years old. I trusted her to know what to do.”

Ciera’s cousin spoke about the couple's son, Jackson, and mentioned:

“She had told me that she couldn’t leave Xavier because she couldn’t imagine letting Jackson go with Xavier.”

The FBI has announced a reward of $10,000 for anyone who provides information regarding her disappearance. Ciera is described as being 5 ft tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She also has blonde hair. Police have urged anyone with any information regarding the missing woman to contact them.

Miles Gentry @gentrymiles5 @RealStenoJenn Judgment Day comes for us all ,he should admit if he did any harm to her and the baby @RealStenoJenn Judgment Day comes for us all ,he should admit if he did any harm to her and the baby

Ciera’s husband Xavier is currently being moved from a county jail in Georgia to Indiana. The police have confirmed that even though he is the sole “person of interest” in his wife’s disappearance, Xavier is not being treated as a suspect in the case. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office further stated that they are unaware of when the extradition will take place.

Poll : 0 votes