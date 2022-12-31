Chris Spaunhorst GoFundMe raises over $20000 as Tennessee father of five is fatally shot on Christmas Day

32-year-old Chris Spaunhorst was fatally shot on Christmas Day while he was driving on I-24 West. The Tennessee father-of-five died of multiple gunshots, as confirmed by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities rushed Chris Spaunhorst to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Stephanie Spaunhorst, Chris’s wife is now demanding justice for her late husband.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been launched by one Marilyn Barrett to cover the expenses for the funeral of the 32-year-old. The initial aim was to raise an amount of $10,000. However, it has already raised more than $20,000.

Chris Spaunhorst possibly died in a case of a road rage attack

On December 25, 2022, Chris Spaunhorst, a resident of Tennessee, was fatally shot while driving a blue Ford F-150 on I-24 West. According to a statement given by the Metro Nashville Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired through the driver’s window. Police believe the fatal shootout might be the result of a road rage attack.

Chris was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but was soon declared dead. According to Stephanie, Chris Spaunhorst was returning after dropping his mother off and was carrying Christmas presents. The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a statement on Twitter. The statement read,

“Multiple gunshots fired into this pickup truck at noon today on I-24 West btwn the Shelby Ave & James Robertson Pkwy exit killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of Greenbrier.”

Stephanie told WSMV4 that they had been together since high school. They were reportedly married for five years. She said,

“He was a great man, he was a great daddy, he was a great baseball coach. He loved everybody. There's nothing that he could have done to deserve what happened to him on Christmas. I mean, our kids are going to have to grieve for the rest of their lives.”

Stephanie has asked the public to reach out in case they have any information regarding the alleged murder of Chris. According to law enforcement officials, the alleged assailant was in a black sedan. They also mentioned that the car possibly sustained injuries in the fatal shootout that killed Chris.

A fundraiser was launched to meet the funeral expenses of the Tennessee father

Chris Spaunhorst's family has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to meet the funeral expenses of the 32-year-old. The GoFundMe post read,

“Chris was murdered in an extreme case of road rage. It's left Stephanie without her best friend, soul mate, her children to grow without a dad, a mother to lose her son, a team lost their coach, and our community lost a good man.”

Many donors have also expressed condolences for the sad demise of Chris Spaunhorst. One Jeff Geyer stated:

“I pray that in this horrendous tragedy, there can be one hope, one ounce of light to help Chris' family to continue as he would want them to…”

A donor named Angela Hart said,

“This could have been any one of us. It's so important to show our support for families affected by tragedies and crimes like this. This family had a loved one taken away on Christmas, and the coward responsible is still at large.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department urged the public to contact them in case they have any information or leads regarding the alleged shooter.

