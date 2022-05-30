What is Yubo? New reports reveal Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos threatened girls on app

During investigations surrounding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities unveiled the disturbing online history of the alleged gunman, Salvador Ramos.

sanya burgess @sanyaburgess Salvador Ramos had a number of social media accounts and used the same photos and usernames on them. He was particularly active on an app called Yubo. It enables users to make new friends with people based on their location. Salvador Ramos had a number of social media accounts and used the same photos and usernames on them. He was particularly active on an app called Yubo. It enables users to make new friends with people based on their location. https://t.co/AHldunFSx6

According to Insider, Salvador Ramos was a user of a French social-media app called Yubo, where he corresponded with several other teens. Allegedly, Ramos sent users photos of firearms, threatened violence against them, and stated his plan to execute a mass shooting in Uvalde.

The Yubo user history of Salvador Ramos

Launched by TWELVE APP in 2015, Yubo allows users to livestream videos with 10 friends. As per CNN, the app's popularity increased significantly during the pandemic, with 99% of its 60 million users being under the age of 25.

Johnny Holiday @MrJohnnyHoliday Salvador Ramos, 18, bought two AR-15 rifles last week after turning 18, including one for $1,870 One was purchased from Daniel Defense, a gun manufacturer, according to a receipt he put on Yubo In between buying the two guns, he bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition Salvador Ramos, 18, bought two AR-15 rifles last week after turning 18, including one for $1,870 One was purchased from Daniel Defense, a gun manufacturer, according to a receipt he put on Yubo In between buying the two guns, he bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition

In December 2020, Yubo CEO Sacha Lazimi claimed the app had rigorous methods of enforcing safety.

He said:

‘[Yubo is] one of the leaders in terms of real-time moderation.”

He added:

“The app also sends real-time notifications to users to tell them why something was dangerous or inappropriate. The company also uses human moderators to look through content that has been reported by users or by the Yubo algorithm.”

Despite safety measures outlined by Lazimi, several users discussed the unnerving interactions they had with Salvador Ramos on the app. The 18-year-old reportedly threatened violence against several users.

CNN reported that in one interaction, Salvador Ramos sent a user a $2000 receipt for a gun he had purchased online.

The user responded:

“Guns are boring.”

Sarah Burgess 🌻 @sunkist111 Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense. Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense. Firearms sold by Daniel Defense have been used to carry out mass shootings, including the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. https://t.co/8FA2CZaYJ5

According to reports, another user, a 17-year-old who did not disclose her identity, told Sky News that Ramos would threaten sexual assault and kidnapping. These threats emerged especially when they did not respond to his messages.

The girl alleges that Ramos was angry when she did not reply to a Valentine’s day text.

She claims that he said:

“Go jump off a bridge.”

The New York Post also reported that due to Ramos’s threats, users began nicknaming him “school shooter,” foreshadowing his attack on the Uvalde elementary school.

One user claimed:

“People would join… be like, ‘Oh, hey, look it’s Yubo’s school shooter. He never tried to shut down that nickname, he seemed almost proud of it, you know.”

Giffords @GiffordsCourage Just last week, THIS is how the gun maker marketed the AR-15 used in the shooting at Robb Elementary: twisting bible verses into selling points.



Now there are 19 kids who won't have the chance to grow old.



Gun makers must be held accountable for marketing violence for profit. Just last week, THIS is how the gun maker marketed the AR-15 used in the shooting at Robb Elementary: twisting bible verses into selling points.Now there are 19 kids who won't have the chance to grow old.Gun makers must be held accountable for marketing violence for profit. https://t.co/0wnTgDilAo

Many users did not take these claims seriously. One 15-year-old user told CNN that Salvador Ramos even texted her after shooting his grandmother as he prepared to attack Robb Elementary.

While she initially thought he was joking, after the shooting, she told reporters:

“I added everything up and it made sense now… I was just too dumb to notice all the signals he was giving.”

Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 @TaylerUSA



Meanwhile Local PD was too busy detaining parents.



This is what a “good guy with a gun” looks like 🏼 This is reportedly the Border Patrol Agent who rushed inside of the school to eliminate Salvador Ramos.Meanwhile Local PD was too busy detaining parents.This is what a “good guy with a gun” looks like This is reportedly the Border Patrol Agent who rushed inside of the school to eliminate Salvador Ramos. Meanwhile Local PD was too busy detaining parents. This is what a “good guy with a gun” looks like 🙏🏼 https://t.co/drQYL1ZRtg

While Lazimi claimed the app had various safety measures, this has been discredited by Yubo users. 18-year-old Hannah from Ontario told CNN that she had reported Salvador Ramos for multiple threats, including claiming that he would attack a school. However, the alleged gunman only received a temporary ban from the site.

The response from Yubo

After the shooting, Yubo came under massive scrutiny from social media sites for neglecting the behavior of Salvador Ramos.

MadCat Film Maker @MagaFilmMaker Second Chance Act is responsible for not putting the shooter behind bars. The congress in 2008 was all democrat(go figure) then RINO GW Bush signed into law.

Salvador Ramos, 18, was known as the "Yubo school shooter" on social media and made other threats online. Second Chance Act is responsible for not putting the shooter behind bars. The congress in 2008 was all democrat(go figure) then RINO GW Bush signed into law. Salvador Ramos, 18, was known as the "Yubo school shooter" on social media and made other threats online.

The App made an official statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Bob Williams #IStandWithUkraine #BlueWave #TeamJoe @RbrtWllms @Reece05799330 I'm attaching the screenshot of what is reported to be the online receipt Salvador Ramos posted proudly on Yubo after his purchase. Daniel Defense may use a third party to finance, but the sale was apparently made directly through their website. @Reece05799330 I'm attaching the screenshot of what is reported to be the online receipt Salvador Ramos posted proudly on Yubo after his purchase. Daniel Defense may use a third party to finance, but the sale was apparently made directly through their website. https://t.co/DkVBSqugX5

This is not the only time the app has been linked to criminality and predatory behavior. CNN reported that authorities have always warned against potential dangers associated with the platform. Men across Florida, Kentucky, and New Jersey have been arrested for exchanging inappropriate texts with children on the app. In Indiana, a Yubo user became a suspect in the murder of two teenage girls he had been corresponding with on the site.

Ramos' history of violence and sketchy behavior

Yubo was not the only app where Ramos made threats and expressed desires to perpetrate violence. A student who attended high school with Salvador Ramos, Keanna Baxter, revealed that Ramos had a long history of volatile behavior.

Women in Anesthesiology @womenMDinanesth At WIA, we are shocked, angered, and distraught by the Robb Elementary School shooting. The silencing of lives by gun violence cannot be tolerated, and moments of silence are not action for change. Please read our full statement at womeninanesthesiology.org At WIA, we are shocked, angered, and distraught by the Robb Elementary School shooting. The silencing of lives by gun violence cannot be tolerated, and moments of silence are not action for change. Please read our full statement at womeninanesthesiology.org https://t.co/JtcetU7Mvc

Baxter told the New York Post:

“He dated my ex-friend. And then they broke up. And then he tried to date me after that, but I told him no. Because he always had this kind of eerie sense about him.”

She added:

“(my friend) told me that he was scary. Like he would get super violent and then he would lose his temper, she would literally be scared for her life, basically.”

Baxter told the New York Post that Salvador Ramos had a long online history. Reportedly, he had spread a video of himself holding a dead cat. Another student, Crystal Foultz, claimed that he would post TikTok videos of punching walls and threatening to fight people.

Sshness @sshnessb GUNS ARE LIKE DRUGS … if people really want them they will find a way to get them. The trigger to all these shootings is mental health issues and the lack of action to help people like Salvador Ramos GUNS ARE LIKE DRUGS … if people really want them they will find a way to get them. The trigger to all these shootings is mental health issues and the lack of action to help people like Salvador Ramos

Considering Salvador Ramos continually expressed his violent intentions across social media sites, many netizens are claiming it was a crime that his comments were ignored.

While many are focusing on the debate surrounding American gun laws, others are also speaking up on Ramos' mental health, claiming that people like Salvador Ramos need to be provided with proper professional care. According to The EducationWeek, the attack in Uvalde marked the 27th school shooting of 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far