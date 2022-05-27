Who was Jackie Cazares? Robb Elementary victim's father criticizes response to Texas school shooting

As America recovers from news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one family mourns the loss of two children in the tragic attack. According to San Antonio TV Station KSAT, fourth grader Jackie Cazares and her cousin Annabell Rodriguez were among the 19 children killed in the attack.

On 24 May, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother in his home before travelling to Robb Elementary school, where he was reported to have attacked students and teachers while armed with a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

As more information has been revealed about the case, the father of Jackie Cazares, Jacinto Cazares, has criticized gun laws and authority response times as he mourns the death of his daughter and niece.

It was revealed that the gunman carried out the attack for at least 40 minutes before Texas authorities entered the premises to neutralize the threat.

A Texas family mourns the loss of two children

Jacinto Cazares said "Let's just rush in because the cops aren't doing anything, like they are supposed to."

In an interview with ABC news, Jacinto Cazares lamented the death of his daughter.

“She had the biggest heart. Jackie was the one that would go out of her way to help anyone. It gives me some comfort, that she would be the little cracker that would have done something to help her classmates in that very scary scenario.”

According to Sky News, an unnamed aunt also spoke to media outlets about the loss of the two girls.

“Today, my two beautiful nieces Jackie and Annabell were taken away from us too soon. Love you, my baby girls. Till we meet again.”

Jackie Cazares’ sister also made a statement to news outlets:

"I hope you know how loved you are. I'm so sorry I forgot to say good morning today. I love you always and forever, baby sister."

As the investigation continues, tributes have poured in from social media, with netizens mourning the victims and admonishing the prevalence of mass shootings in the country.

The response of Texas authorities

With more information being revealed about the case, Jacinto Cazares has echoed the sentiments of other parents with regards to gun laws, though he also blames what he perceives to be a lack of training among the authorities who dealt with the threat.

Speaking to ABC News, Cazares explained that while citizens should legally be able to hold guns, there must be a more thorough vetting process. However, his primary issue was the fact that the gunman was able to carry out the attack over such a long period of time.

According to Department of Public Safety official Steve McGraw, it took about 40 minutes from the beginning of the attack for the authorities to shoot the alleged gunman.

"There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth but didn't do a darn thing [until] it was far too late. The situation could've been over quick if they had better tactical training, and we as a community witnessed it first-hand. I'm a gun owner and I do not blame the weapons used in this tragedy. I'm angry how easy it is to get one and how young you can be to purchase one.”

Cazares is not the only member of the small, Texas community who believes that the authorities did not act quickly enough to save the victims.

The New York Post reported that Ramos allegedly barricaded the classroom before beginning his attack. Distressed by the fact that Texas authorities had surrounded the building, but weren’t entering, Jacinto Cazares said that he tried to convince other onlookers to enter themselves.

He claimed that he told onlookers:

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they’re supposed to.”

He added:

“More could have been done.”

Another witness who lived close to the elementary school, 24-year-old Juan Carranza, alleged that onlookers had begged the authorities to enter the building and put an end to the attack. However, their efforts were ultimately futile.

Speaking to the Associated Press, an anonymous Texas lawman claimed that the Border Patrol Agents were unable to enter until they were given a key by a member of staff.

While the debate around mass shootings in America often surrounds relaxed gun laws, Texas citizens like Jacinto Cazares believe that the lack of preparation and tactical training among authorities is also to blame.

According to the Evening Standard, US gun crime statistics reported that the attack on the Texas elementary school followed 213 other mass shootings in 2022. In a report by the FBI, it was published that 140 people have died in mass shootings this year alone.

